Vegetarian Diet Foods To Eat After Bariatric Surgery

People who have had bariatric surgery should follow a strict vegetarian diet post-surgery. Here are vegetarian foods you need to include in your diet.

As the rates of obesity continue to increase across the world, bariatric/metabolic surgery has emerged as one of the most effective treatment options for it. Surgery leads to a decrease in total calorie intake and is associated with a reduction in hunger, increased satiety, and alterations in one's meal patterns. Bariatric/metabolic surgery leads to wonderful results in terms of weight loss however, the post-surgery period demands a series of dietary and behavioural changes. Focusing on a well-balanced diet that includes good quantities of protein and other macro and micronutrients, right from the beginning is helpful for bariatric patients in the long run.

"After bariatric surgery, the food intake is especially restricted in the first year. In addition, intolerance to foods with strong flavours including meat, egg and fish is high in the beginning. Lack of intake, food intolerance coupled with vegetarianism makes it difficult to meet the protein requirements", says Ms Mariam Lakdawala who is a leading bariatric nutritionist.

Veg Foods For Bariatric Surgery Patients

As per Ms Mariam Lakdawala (Registered Dietician), some of the best ingredients a person can include in a vegetarian diet are:

Soya paneer (Tofu): Soya paneer is obtained from soy milk and is a very good source of protein, calcium, and isoflavones and is low in fat. It can be added to salad, vegetables, smoothies, parathas, mousse, pancakes, etc

Yoghurt: It is a source of good quality protein, calcium, and probiotics which makes digestion better. It can be used as a dressing in salad, dip, chutneys, etc. to improve the protein content of the meal and it is a healthy snack in itself.

Low fat, low sodium cheese: Cheese can be added to the diet more frequently if it is low in fat and sodium. It is important to opt for cheese which has 3-4 g of fat and less than 100 mg of sodium in 20-25 g of cheese. It can be used as a dressing, in sauces, dips and as a garnish to enhance the taste of the food.

Almonds: It is a low carbohydrate, high protein, high fibre food rich in antioxidants and healthy fats that improves heart health. The high fibre and protein content gives a feeling of fullness making it a good snacking option for weight loss. It can be added to shakes and smoothies to improve its nutritional content and energy density.

Chia seeds: These are a great choice to increase the fibre intake in the diet. In addition, Chia seeds are an excellent source of antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. They can be added to shakes, sweets, laddus, smoothies, salads or just consume with plain water.

Flaxseeds: are a rich source of protein, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, copper and thiamine (Vitamin B2). It has cholesterol-lowering properties. Consumption of 2 tsp (10 g) flaxseeds daily can help to increase the dietary fibre intake considerably. Can be powdered and added to pancakes, chapatis, parathas, salads smoothies, shakes, sweets, buttermilk, etc.

Soya granules/ Soya chunks: Like tofu, soya granules and chunks are rich sources of protein and isoflavones & low in fat. These are processed foods and thus require less cooking time and have better digestibility when compared to soybeans. Can be added to vegetables, parathas, cutlets/tikkis to improve the protein content of the meal.