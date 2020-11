The risk hip fractures in vegans was 2.3 times higher than in people who ate meat. © Shutterstock

Are you a vegan? If yes, make sure you eat enough foods rich in calcium and protein. Calcium and protein are the most important nutrients required for bone health. Lack of these nutrients can lead to poor bone health and increase your risk of fractures. Also Read - 5 calcium-rich fruits for healthy bones and teeth

A study published in the journal BMC Medicine has warned that vegans and vegetarians are at higher risk of fractures compared to people who eat meat. Also Read - Yes, it’s possible to have strong bones even if you’re intolerant to milk and dairy products

The study also showed that vegans on average had lower BMI as well as lower intakes of calcium and protein than meat eaters. Compared with people who ate meat, vegans had a 43 per cent higher risk of fractures anywhere in the body, the researchers said. Also Read - High-calcium diet can help prevent weight gain: Best foods to get this nutrient

Vegetarians and people who ate fish but not meat also had a higher risk of hip fractures, compared to meat eaters.

“We found that vegans had a higher risk of total fractures which resulted in close to 20 more cases per 1000 people over a 10-year period compared to people who ate meat,” study author Tammy Tong from the University of Oxford in the UK was quoted as saying by IANS.

“The biggest differences were for hip fractures, where the risk in vegans was 2.3 times higher than in people who ate meat, equivalent to 15 more cases per 1000 people over 10 years,” Tong added.

For the findings, the research team assessed the eating habits of nearly 55,000 people living in the UK. The participants were followed continuously for 18 years on average for the occurrence of fractures.

Calcium-rich foods for vegans and vegetarians

The recommended daily intake (RDI) of calcium is between 1,000 and 1,300 mg/day for adults, depending on age. Women over 50 and everyone over 70 are advised to consume 1,200 mg per day. Children aged 4–18 need 1,300 mg per day.

Unfortunately, many people don’t meet their calcium needs through their diet. While dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt are excellent sources of calcium, there are also many non-dairy sources of this mineral.

Vegans can increase their calcium intake to improve bone health by including more of the following foods to their diet. These include:

Seeds – Poppy, sesame, celery and chia seeds are high in calcium. Seeds also contain protein and healthy fats.

Leafy greens: Collard greens, spinach and kale have good amounts of calcium. One cup (190 grams) of cooked collard greens can deliver 266 mg — a quarter of the RDI of calcium.

Beans and Lentils – Specially winged beans are a good source of calcium. A single cup (172 grams) of cooked wing beans can give you 24% of the RDI.

Nuts – Almonds have the highest amount of calcium of all nuts. One ounce of almonds (about 22 nuts) can provide 8% of the RDI. Almonds also contain decent amount of fibre, healthy fats and protein.

Soy Foods – Soybeans are naturally rich in calcium and therefore foods made from soybeans, such as tofu, tempeh, and natto, are also rich in this mineral. For example, you can get 86% of the RDI for calcium in just half a cup (126 grams) of tofu that has been made with calcium phosphate.

Foods that are fortified with calcium – Another way to obtain calcium is from fortified foods like cereals, flour and cornmeal.

Best plant-based protein foods for vegans include chia seeds, sprouted whole grain bread, quinoa, peanut butter, oats, and broccoli.