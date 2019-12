Out of all the diets we follow (yes, including Keto), going vegan is something that requires a lot of will power because it’s not just about eating right, it’s about living right. © Shutterstock

There are a lot of people who were and are still confused about veganism. The term came into existence when a group of vegetarians decided to ditch dairy products, including milk and eggs. The idea is to prevent and boycott any form of animal cruelty, whether it’s related to food or lifestyle choices. The term is suddenly in the news again. While we wonder what the hype is all about, let’s try to understand why it caught the immediate attention of our generation.

Where it all started?

It was in 1944 when Donald Watson, member of the English Vegetarian Society, chose this path. He decided to invent a term for vegetarians who also don’t consume dairy. Soon after that, almost everyone who’s against animal brutality chose veganism above everything else. The idea of going vegan and switching to alternatives for food and clothing found support from many from across the world. However, there’s a difference between the philosophies of the 20th century and this era. And it’s about keeping the ideologies straight.

Why people choose the vegan diet?

Out of all the diets we follow (yes, including Keto), going vegan is something that requires a lot of will power. This is because it’s not just about eating right, it’s about living right. While there are numerous reasons to adopt this diet, we’ve narrowed it down to two – Animal Rights and Conservation of the Environment.

Many humans have realised that unethical killing of animals for their diet can be controlled. They know that their life doesn’t always revolve around what they eat. Apart from that, it’s true that there are various environmental concerns because of rigorous meat production, which is not slowing down anytime soon. In this scenario, all one’s left with is raising awareness about its hazardous impacts on our future.

Realistic or not?

There have been various debates about the sustainability of veganism. This is mostly because there are assumptions that this diet is incapable of competing with meat when it comes to getting nutrients. Being a vegan is a risky business, one that involves time and money to be able to afford the alternatives. While it’s not impossible, this diet comes with its own set of terms and conditions because it requires undivided attention for a long run. Veganism has taken the western culture by storm. Within no time, it’s going to be a trend in other regions too. But the decision to follow it throughout your life needs to be conscious.

The way forward

The staggering popularity of veganism on social media, particularly Instagram, is a testimony of how it’s progressing. However, it’s still a little difficult to understand whether people are following it to be in trend or they genuinely care about the planet. The way things have been progressing, it’s safe to say that although veganism is catching our eye, we can’t change the fact that there are still a lot of non-vegetarians who will never take this leap of faith. In this case, veganism will always be a controversial topic in terms of its authenticity.