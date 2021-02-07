Vegan diet is better than Mediterranean diet for diabetes and weight loss

Are you on a Mediterranean diet to lose weight? you need to be cautious. A groundbreaking new study has revealed that a person on a vegan diet has higher chances of losing weight than someone who is on a Mediterranean diet.

"A vegan diet is more effective for weight loss and cholesterol control than a Mediterranean diet," the study author was quoted as saying.

Mediterranean Diet Vs Vegan Diet – Which is better?

The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, stated that the participants lost an average of 6 kilograms on the vegan diet, compared with no meaningful change on the Mediterranean diet. Also Read - Weight loss: Dance your way to fitness with ZUMBA

Speaking to the media, researcher Hana Kahleova from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a non-profit organization in the US said, “Previous studies have suggested that both Mediterranean and vegan diets improve body weight and cardiometabolic risk factors, but until now, their relative efficacy had not been compared in a randomized trial”.

Science-Backed Health Benefits of Vegan Diet

A low-fat vegan diet has several health benefits. Some of which may include:

1. Vegan diet is better for body composition

2. It helps in insulin sensitivity

3. Vegan diet also maintains your cholesterol levels

4. Promotes weight loss by managing metabolism

5. Vegan diet also helps in managing diabetes

6. It is richer in certain nutrients which are essential for the body

7. It helps in keeping your kidneys healthy

8. Vegan diet can also protect you from certain types of cancer

9. It is linked to reducing the risk of heart diseases

10. Also, if you are suffering from Arthritis, you may get benefitted from a vegan diet

Here’s What The Study Found

For the study, the team randomly assigned participants — who were overweight and had no history of diabetes — to a vegan diet or a Mediterranean diet in a 1:1 ratio.

For 16 weeks, half of the participants started with a low-fat diet that eliminated animal products and focused on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

The other half started with the Mediterranean diet, which followed the PREDIMED protocol, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, low-fat dairy, and extra virgin olive oil while limiting or avoiding red meat and saturated fats.

The study found that within 16 weeks on each diet:

1. Weight Loss: Compared to participants on a Mediterranean diet, those who were on the other diet – lost an average of 6 kilograms (or about 13 pounds).

2. Fat Mass: The vegan diet participants also lost 3.4 kg (about 7.5 pounds) more fat mass on the vegan diet.

3. Visceral Fat: Vegan diet participants saw a greater reduction in visceral fat.

4. The vegan diet decreased total and LDL cholesterol levels by 18.7 mg/dL and 15.3 mg/dL, respectively, while there were no significant cholesterol changes on the Mediterranean diet.

5. Also, Blood pressure decreased on both diets, but more on the Mediterranean diet, the researchers said.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your diet and get healthier faster than ever. Always remember – diet is only for keeping you healthy and not just for losing weight.