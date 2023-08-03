Vegan Influencer Dies Out Of Starvation And Dehydration; What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Drinking Water?

Vegan Influencer Dies Out Of Starvation And Dehydration; What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Drinking Water?

A 39-year-old vegan influencer from Russia died out of starvation after not eating or drinking anything but fruits and coconut juice. Reports say that she succumbed to exhaustion, malnutrition and cholera-like infection.

In recent news, a 39-year-old vegan influencer, Zhanna Samsonova, also known as Zhanna D'Art died out of starvation and exhaustion. She lead an extreme vegan and FAD diet and lifestyle in which she did not eat or drink anything except fruits. According to reports, she had not drank a sip of water in 6 years. On her Instagram account, she had shared a video of drinking coconut water. She said in her video, ""I get my water from fruits and coconuts and I'm OK with it...Superior structure of water in raw fruits is extremely hydrating."

Not only did she not drink water for years, reports say that she followed an all-raw vegan diet for almost 10 years. She used her Instagram page to promote her way of life and urged her followers to do the same. Her main diet was jackfruit, durian, fruits, seeds, sprouts, fruit juices, and smoothies.

According to reports, Ms Samsonova's mother said to the media that her daughter's cause of death may have been a cholera-like infection. She also stated that Ms Samsonova had succumbed to exhaustion and the stress placed on her body by an all-vegan diet.

TRENDING NOW

What Is The Role Of Water In Our Body?

Water is one of the basic necessities for both humans and animals. There is no other alternative to it. If you think drinking fruit juice or coconut water or fruits in general can compensate the need for drinking water. Our body is attuned to the amount of water we consume. Our sensation of thirst determines the quantity of water our body gets. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), our body requires a specific percentage of water in order to keep the brain, body and cells functioning. As we consume water, we also constantly excrete water through sweat and urination. This is why we must keep a constant intake of water to replenish the lost fluids.

What Happens To Our Body If We Stop Drinking Water?

It is impossible to live long if you have stopped drinking water. It will only last for some days. In case our body does not get enough water or we stop drinking water altogether, here is what will happen to our body.

You will be prone to dehydration.

The systems in your body will suffer a major change.

The cells in your body will start to shrink.

Less water consumption would signal your brain to urinate less. This will affect your kidney function. Without adequate water, your kidneys may start to fail eventually.

If there isn't enough water, your kidneys will use more energy and lead to wear on tissues.

Other organs in the body will also start failing without water.

A lack of water will also impact other bodily functions. Without adequate water intake:

You may like to read

Your electrolytes will be unbalanced.

Your brain may swell.

Your body temperature won't stay regulated.

Your blood pressure may increase or decrease.

Your joints may not work properly.

RECOMMENDED STORIES