Use Food As Medicine To Reverse Chronic Ailments Like Diabetes, PCOS And More

Eating a healthy diet is touted to be one of the best ways to prevent the onset of chronic diseases like diabetes. Here's how you can use food as a medicine and reverse the outcome.

Our lifestyle consists of eating junk food daily with long and stressful working hours which has affected our bodies now. Our body lacks so many nutrients which give rise to diseases and make our body weak and badly affected. At one point our body develops some health conditions that last for a very long time like diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, stroke, cancer, etc. These are called chronic diseases which stay in our body for a very long time.

Make These Changes In Your Diet To Prevent Diseases

You can manage or prevent these diseases by eating food that provides nutrition to your body. This means adjusting your diet in the following ways:

Make sure to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and get enough folic acid

Consume grain products in their whole grain, high fibre form

Limit your intake of sugar and sugar-based beverages

Limit excessive caloric intake from any source

Limit sodium intake

Eat A Nutritious Diet

Food is the fuel for our body. Just think about the car. It will not work without gas. It also won't run on grape soda - or other non-fuel liquids. Your body functions the way it runs at its optimum performance when you fill it with nutritious, whole foods. Whole foods act as medicine to heal and protect your body and boost your immune system. But when you fuel your body with processed foods, chemicals, preservatives, and additives, your immune system is lowered, and your digestive system slows down. This is because these things are all devoid of nutrients and hard for the body to process.

Healthy, nutrient-rich, and live foods help your body on a cellular level and build stronger defences to help you combat disease and environmental toxins.

Most patients are unaware of the importance of the food choices they make on a daily basis. Most chronic diseases affect people who choose to consume poor, suboptimal diets. So, if you are looking for a permanent cure for your chronic ailments, make holistic lifestyle changes today.

Tips To Live A Holistic Lifestyle

You can reduce your chances of getting a chronic disease and improve your quality of life by switching to a holistic lifestyle and making some small changes that can include:

Develop healthy eating habits Healthy eating helps prevent, delay, and manage heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic diseases. A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products is essential at any age. In addition, if you are overweight, losing even 5% to 7% of your body weight can help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

Get regular physical activity Regular physical activity can help you prevent, delay or manage chronic diseases. If you don't have time, aim to get at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity (such as brisk walking or gardening) a day.

Get enough sleep - Sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, keeping you refreshed and alert when you wake up. Healthy sleep also helps the body to stay healthy and keep diseases away. Without enough sleep, the brain cannot function properly

Eat Home Cooked Meals

Eating healthy and home-cooked food is the best medicine to overcome chronic diseases. Increases our strength, and immunity in the form of food and gives us nutrients that help our body to fight against any disease. Other factors in our lifestyle make our bodies home to these chronic diseases.

Here are some nutrients that will help us to reduce the risk of chronic disease and promote overall health.

Omega-3 fatty acids: These are found in abundance in fish oil, flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts and can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body. They are also known to promote heart health and cognitive function. Probiotics: These beneficial bacteria are found in yoghurt and other fermented foods, and can help to improve gut health. Probiotics are also linked to a reduced risk of some chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and obesity. Antioxidants: These are found in fruits and vegetables, and help to protect cells from damage. Antioxidants are also linked to a reduced risk of some chronic diseases, such as cancer. Blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and even goji berries, are all at the top of the list of antioxidant-rich fruits.

(The article is contributed by Nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, Founder of Health Before Wealth)