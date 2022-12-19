Uric Acid During Winter: 10 Foods That Can Help Reduce Joint Pain

What to do when your uric acid levels go high during the winter season? You can bring it under control by adding some foods to your diet that can help get rid of joint pain. Check them out below!

Uric acid is usually called the waste product of the body, which is formed during the breaking down process of a chemical known as purine. The chemical Purine is a natural substance that is found in different food items that we consume on a daily basis. The Uric acid which is produced when the body metabolises this purine is normally flushed out of the body via urine. The organ which does this job is the kidneys. However, when the kidneys are not functioning properly, this activity can get hampered, leading to a condition in which uric acid remains in the body. A rise in the levels of uric acid inside the body can lead to a health condition which is known as Gout.

Symptoms of Gout

The condition comes with a set of signs and symptoms that one can easily spot. Some of these symptoms include:

Intense joint pain Redness in the joint areas Stiffness Unexplained swelling near the joints Tenderness in the joint areas Warmth or a feeling like the joints are on fire Uneasiness while walking

The pain can get worse during the night, and thus taking good care of your joints is very important. One of the first things that the experts suggest is changing your diet, and the next is to follow a good workout routine. A workout routine consisting of moderate exercises is great for the joints, also brisk walking is important to keep the joints happy and healthy. Apart from exercise, what you are eating is also important. Adding certain foods to your diet can help in keeping joint pain at bay. Let's discuss this more.

Foods To Reduce Joint Pain

Add these 10 foods to your diet during the colder season, in order to help your joints stay healthy and keep them safe from winter pain.

Low-fat and non-dairy products such as yogurt, and skimmed milk. Seasonal fruits and vegetables Eggs (consult your physician to know the portion) Meats such as fish, and chicken. Green-leafy vegetables, such as spinach. Potatoes Rice, bread, and pasta Good sources of fat and oil Nuts, and nut-butter Garlic

Disclaimer: It is highly advisable that you consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your diet and daily routine.