Unleash the power of garlic and ginger for the much-needed immune boost

Ginger helps to regulate the body's inflammatory response.

Garlic is rich in compounds such as allicin and diallyl sulphide, which have been shown to enhance the activity of immune cells.

In a world where we tirelessly chase after good health, sweating it out at the gym and diving headfirst into diets that make us question the very meaning of life, we often overlook the humble heroes right in our kitchen. Enter the dynamic duo: ginger and garlic! Who knew these unassuming little warriors could pack such a punch in the battle for a healthy lifestyle? Renowned Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram to spill the beans on the superpowers of ginger and garlic. She posted a picture of ginger and garlic, and on top of it, the nutritionist penned, "Health care combo: garlic + ginger = the immunity superheroes.

Further in the photo, she separately added the benefits of both garlic and ginger:

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra keeps on showering wisdom related to health on her Instagram family. A few weeks ago, Lovneet Batra delved into the realm of diabetes management. Like a guiding light in the darkness, she unveiled a treasure trove of food sources that can assist those battling high sugar levels. Among her noteworthy mentions were aromatic cinnamon, jamun, neem, bitter gourd, flax seeds, and amla.

With each post, Lovneet Batra paints a vibrant picture of a healthier future, encouraging her followers to embrace natural allies and fight against health conditions.

