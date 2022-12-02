Understanding Diet Culture: How To Figure Out What Works For You?

What is "fat talk"? What role does social media play?

What Is "Diet Culture"? "Diet culture" is a collection of thoughts that values thinness, appearance, and shape above health and well-being. It gives importance to restricting calorie intake, normalising negative self-talk, and labelling foods as "good" and "bad". Individuals subjected to "diet culture" messages become conditioned to believe that thinness and dieting equate to health and that pursuing health makes one person morally superior to another.

What Is "Fat Talk"?

"Fat talk" refers to negative comments about weight and food choices. Some examples of the fat talk include:

My thighs are huge That milkshake has way too many calories! I should not be eating this You look fat in this dress You need to start running after Diwali You was/were so bad earlier; you had a pizza and garlic bread!

"Diet culture" and "fat talk" have become so common in modern urban society that disordered eating behaviours may happen without concern. Thus, "diet culture" and "fat talk" contribute to harmful behaviours that, if they persist, may become diagnosable eating disorders.

What Role Does Social Media Play?

Social media platforms distort reality. Models portrayed there are unnaturally thin due to forced dieting or digital editing. Such images make viewers wrongly compare themselves to heavily enhanced and physically unachievable appearance ideals, negatively impacting their well-being. Prolonged exposure leads to increased body dissatisfaction, lowered self-esteem, and body image-related anxiety. This gives rise to eating disorders. Viewers believe that thinner is better and that skinny equals attractive. Once you move beyond the toxicity of diet culture, how do you figure out what foods, meals and changes work for you?

The "Best Diet" For You

Dieting: just the word creates a perception of a regime, "tasty" replaced by "tasteless", full of restrictions and rules. It's a significant disincentive to start a diet. A better term is "healthy eating".

Are You Eating Healthily?

1. Follow the plate rule: Divide your plate into four parts. One should include rice/ chapatti, two parts with raw vegetables/cooked and the remaining with dals/legumes.

2. Watch your sugar intake: Have more than one cup of tea/ coffee/ milk with added sugar? Or processed foods like pastries, cakes, and doughnuts often? Sugar has no nutritional value apart from providing empty calories.

3. Watch your salt intake: All processed foods like bread, rusks, namkeens, chips, packaged soups, curries, and masalas are incredibly high in salt. The World Health Organization recommends five gms of salt/per day. Unfortunately, our consumption of hidden salt per day reaches 15 grams. It's essential to realize this and limit one's intake.