Suffering From Obesity And Heart Diseases? Avoid Ultra-Processed Foods, Here Are 8 Tips For You

A new research published in the British Medical Journal reveled that ultra-processed foods is causing a massive increase in illnesses ranging from diabetes, obesity, heart diseases to even early death. Here are some tips that will help you transform your diet.

A recent study conducted by Deakin University School of Medicine in Australia and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health revealed that eating ultra-processed foods can cause about 30 diseases. The top health outcomes may range from obesity, diabetes, mental health problems to mortality risk. The study was also published in The British Medical Journal. The study sheds light on the million reasons why we should all take care of what we consume on a daily basis. Experts say that, almost 58 percent of the daily energy intake of people is through ultra-processed diet. More and more people have been relying on these easily available foods for nutrition. However, the risks of these foods are a lot higher than the nutritional quotient. Ultra-processed foods are the ones that are readily available and can be made instantly for instance, breakfast cereal, packages drinks, pre-packaged meals, instant noodles, ultra-processed cheese or meat, sweetened desserts and drinks, frozen pizza, etc.

8 Tips To Stop Eating Ultra-Processed Foods

Switching form an unhealthy diet to a healthy one is not easy. You need to have discipline and determination but also reward yourself with occasional comfort food.

The first step is the clean sweep. Remove all ultra-processed foods from your kitchen cabinets. Its best to donate them to people who need it more than you. Plan your meals. You can take some guidance from an experienced person or from a nutritionist. You do not need to follow a fancy meal routine. Keep it simple yet tasty. Indian meals are in general very healthy. Make sure to stick to your staple food. Eat rice, daal, leafy vegetables, saag, chicken and fish regularly. These foods will help you stay healthy and not gain unnecessary fat. Eat lots of fibre through oats, vegetables and fruits. Exercise regularly to keep yourself active and motivated. When you plan your meals, switch up bad diet with good and healthy ones. For instance, instead of eating pop corn, eat sweet corn and mushrooms, instead of munching on chips eat dry fruits and wheat cookies, instead of eating instant noodles, eat egg noodles or wheat noodles or spaghetti.

As you start following a healthy eating schedule, you will notice that there is no shortage of healthy foods that are also equally delicious.

Research Findings Of The Study

This is what the study found after conducting multiple experiments:

Ultra processed food can increase the risk of heart diseases, heart attacks, cholesterol by 66 percent. Risk of obesity may increase up to 55 percent. Risk of sleep disorders may increase up to 41 percent. Risk of type-2 diabetes may increase up to 40 percent. Risk of depression can increase up to 22 percent. Risk of death may increase up to 21 percent for people who eat ultra-processed foods daily.