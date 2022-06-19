Typhoid Diet: Foods You Should Eat And Avoid To Fight This Bacteria Attack

Here are some of the expert-backed foods that one can include while suffering from typhoid fever.

Monsoon is here! the season brings along several health-related problems such as dengue, malaria, stomach problems, etc. One of the most common illnesses that you will find during the monsoon season is typhoid. It is primarily caused by contaminated food and water.

Typhoid is a (stomach) infectious disease that is caused by the Salmonella bacteria. Some of the common symptoms associated with this health condition are: fever accompanied by chills and body aches, muscle pain, joint pain, fatigue, headache, and enlargement of the spleen and liver. The only way to beat this condition and speed up the recovery process is to follow a healthy diet. In this article, we tell what to eat and avoid when fighting typhoid fever.

Healthy Foods For Typhoid

As we said, typhoid is a condition that affects your stomach, dealing with it with a diet requires a little bit of extra caution. Here are some of the expert-backed foods that one can include while suffering from typhoid fever.

Up Your Carbohydrate Intake

Make sure to eat foods that are rich in carbohydrate. These foods can be - porridge, soft rice, baked potatoes, etc.

Have Well-Cooked Foods

A patient suffering from typhoid has a very sensitive stomach. One should not indulge in spicy or oil foods. Apart from this a typhoid patient should also eat only semi-solid foods. He or she can include boiled potatoes, khichdi, porridge, boiled rice, and yoghurt to the daily diet.

Stay Hydrated

Keeping the body hydrated is very important. Typhoid can often lead to dehydration, thus try to include more fluid to your diet. So it is recommended to give a typhoid patient adequate proportions of fruit juices, lassi, glucose water, lime juice, and coconut water.

Apart from the above mentioned foods, here are some more tips you must consider reading:

Have more protein in your daily diet. Have boiled lentils (daal). Keep your meals simple and easy for the stomach to digest.

NOTE: Always consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet.