Recently a study pointed out that people who ate moderate amounts of carbohydrate through their diet lived longer than people who preferred a low-carbohydrate diet. In fact, we love to blame high-carbohydrate diet for all our problems this is why many youngsters and even middle-aged people are turning to the new trend keto-diet or low-carb diet. However, going low on carbohydrates has its own perils – it can be detrimental to heart health, lead to insulin resistance (when continued for long) and other issues that can blow up into major health concerns. In fact, the study we are talking about followed 15,400 Americans over a span of 25 years to determine the long-term effects of eating (or not eating) carbohydrates and they found out that moderate carb eaters lived up to four years longer than low carb eaters. Yes, so carbohydrate does make a positive impact in your life and longevity.

Indian diet has always been rich in carbohydrate and experts have believed that this could be one of the reasons for Indians to develop cardiovascular issues and diabetes coupled with a sedentary lifestyle. However, if we read this recent study closely it says a good amount of carbohydrate in our diet does play an important role in our well-being and longevity. But going overboard on carbohydrates is not recommended. The study also pointed out that it was moderate carb eaters who benefited from their carb intake, as they also lived a year longer than those who preferred a high-carbohydrate diet. If you are wondering how to make the right food choices and eat the right amount of carbohydrates, here are some foods you should choose:

Green leafy vegetables: You can choose from a spinach, broccoli, cabbage, beans, fenugreek, etc. All the leafy green vegetables are low in carbohydrates and have a good amount of fibre. For instance, One cup of cooked spinach (180 gm) approximately has 7 gm of carbohydrates and 4 gm of fibre.

Oatmeal: It is another food that is a good example of good carbohydrate with a good amount of fibre in it. The fibre present in oats is water soluble and helps to keep the heart healthy while keeping you full and satiated for longer.

Legumes and pulses: Grains and legumes are again a good source of low-carb foods. However, the concentration of carbohydrate in them is more than that present in vegetables. So, have them in moderation.

Wheat-based foods: It is a good thing to replace white rice with rotis or opt for wheat-based pasta for your meals. But remember when it comes to wheat they are 90 per cent carbohydrate with a considerable amount of protein too. But if you want to include wheat in your diet keep in mind that it should be whole-wheat and not refined or processed wheat, as whole wheat is rich in fibre.