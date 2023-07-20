Two Delicious Plant-Based Soup Recipes You Must Try This Monsoon

Soup boosts immunity, aids digestion, and is low in calories.

Strengthen your immune system and stay protected during the monsoon with these delicious plant-based soups recipes.

The monsoon season brings intense rainfall every year which increases the chance of falling sick even more. When it rains, people tend to crave hot and spicy food to stay warm. However, satisfying these cravings with street food, which is often junk food, can have negative health consequences. Fried and oil-based foods may please the taste buds, but they are unhealthy and can contribute to waterborne illnesses such as cholera, typhoid, and dengue fever. In such circumstances, it becomes crucial to opt for foods that are both healthy and delicious. This is where soups come into play, as they are the most popular dishes during the monsoon season. Who doesn't enjoy a comforting bowl of soup? And when these soups are savory, flavorful, and aromatic, they become ideal for this time of the year.

Nidhi Nahata, a renowned certified nutritionist, lifestyle Coach and founder of Justbe Resto Cafe (a whole food plant-based cafe), emphasizes the significance of choosing the right soups for maintaining good health during the monsoon season.

As per Nidhi, soup boosts immunity, aids digestion, and is low in calories. She highly recommends plant-based soups for their nutrients and proven health benefits.

Here are two delicious plant-based soup recipes that she wants you to try this monsoon to satisfy your taste buds, boost immunity and keep illnesses at bay.

1. Monsoon Minestrone Soup

Ingredients for the soup

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

2-4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 carrot, diced

1 zucchini, diced

1 bay leaf

tsp dried basil

tsp dried oregano

tsp pink salt

tsp freshly ground black pepper

cup tomatoes

2 cups vegetable stock

1 tsp lemon juice

To prepare the soup

Heat a pan and add bay leaf.

Add onion, garlic and salt and saute.

Add tomatoes and cook for a while. Add carrot, zucchini and continue to cook in low heat.

Add the seasonings along with tomatoes and vegetable stock and bring the soup to a simmer.

Serve the soup hot with a dash of love.

2. Potato and Kale Soup with Cashew Drizzle

Ingredients for the soup

1 medium size onion, finely chopped

1 large potato, peeled and diced

1 large bunch of kale roughly chopped

1 bunch spinach, roughly chopped

2 cups Vegetable stock

3-4 cloves of garlic

1 bay leaf

teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

cup Plant-based milk

Ingredients for Cashew Cream

1/4 cup soaked cashews

Pinch garlic powder

Sea salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

To Prepare the Soup

Heat a pan, add onions and salt and saut . Add the garlic and continue to saut .

Add potatoes, bay leaf and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add kale and spinach, salt and pepper, and saut .

Add the vegetable stock and allow it to cook for a while. Reduce heat to a simmer until the potatoes are tender.

Remove the bay leaf and blend the soup.

Heat the soup and add plant-based milk for the creamy texture. Adjust the seasonings according to your taste.

Cashew Cream

In a food processor combine all the ingredients and blend until it turns into a creamy texture.

To Serve

Pour the soup into a bowl and drizzle the cashew cream and relish the delicious velvety soup.

