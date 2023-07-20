Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- MY MONEY
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
The monsoon season brings intense rainfall every year which increases the chance of falling sick even more. When it rains, people tend to crave hot and spicy food to stay warm. However, satisfying these cravings with street food, which is often junk food, can have negative health consequences. Fried and oil-based foods may please the taste buds, but they are unhealthy and can contribute to waterborne illnesses such as cholera, typhoid, and dengue fever. In such circumstances, it becomes crucial to opt for foods that are both healthy and delicious. This is where soups come into play, as they are the most popular dishes during the monsoon season. Who doesn't enjoy a comforting bowl of soup? And when these soups are savory, flavorful, and aromatic, they become ideal for this time of the year.
Nidhi Nahata, a renowned certified nutritionist, lifestyle Coach and founder of Justbe Resto Cafe (a whole food plant-based cafe), emphasizes the significance of choosing the right soups for maintaining good health during the monsoon season.
As per Nidhi, soup boosts immunity, aids digestion, and is low in calories. She highly recommends plant-based soups for their nutrients and proven health benefits.
Here are two delicious plant-based soup recipes that she wants you to try this monsoon to satisfy your taste buds, boost immunity and keep illnesses at bay.
Ingredients for the soup
1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped
2-4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
1 carrot, diced
1 zucchini, diced
1 bay leaf
tsp dried basil
tsp dried oregano
tsp pink salt
tsp freshly ground black pepper
cup tomatoes
2 cups vegetable stock
1 tsp lemon juice
To prepare the soup
Ingredients for the soup
1 medium size onion, finely chopped
1 large potato, peeled and diced
1 large bunch of kale roughly chopped
1 bunch spinach, roughly chopped
2 cups Vegetable stock
3-4 cloves of garlic
1 bay leaf
teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
cup Plant-based milk
Ingredients for Cashew Cream
1/4 cup soaked cashews
Pinch garlic powder
Sea salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
To Prepare the Soup
Cashew Cream
To Serve
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information