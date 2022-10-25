Turmeric For Weight Loss: 5 Ways To Consume Haldi To Shed Extra Kilos

Here is a list of 5 recipes using turmeric that can help you lose weight in no time.

Weight loss recipes are all over the internet, but do you know one of the very basic and supposedly most effective ones is present right there on your kitchen shelf? We are talking about turmeric. Haldi is one of the very common spices that is used in almost all dishes around the world. But turmeric is more than just a spice, it has some amazing health benefits, including promoting weight loss. Yes, you read that right! Turmeric comes packed with curcumin, which helps in promoting effective weight loss. This curcumin which is a yellow plant-based polyphenol is a source of antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. In today's article, we take a look at some of the amazing and easy recipes that one can try with turmeric in order to boost weight loss.

Try Out These Turmeric Recipes

Here are 5 easy and effective weight loss recipes that you can try using fresh and organic turmeric:

Turmeric Tea With Honey

Turmeric tea when infused with some dashes of raw and organic honey becomes a great drink for weight loss. Honey is known to suppress appetite and has anti-inflammatory properties which promote effective weight loss.

Turmeric Tea With Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another spice that is known for its weight-loss properties. You can simply add a few sticks of organic cinnamon to your turmeric tea and consume it.

Ginger Tumeric Tea

Ginger, another great source of antioxidants and herbs is known for its weight-loss properties. Take a teapot, add water, and a dash of crushed fresh ginger, and bring it to a boil, add turmeric and let it steep for a while. Strain the drink and consume it daily. Ginger acts as a natural appetite suppressant, which is one of the best ways to lose weight.

Add Turmeric To Your Recipes

You can also make it a habit of adding a dash of turmeric to all your dishes. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which makes it apt for adding to any dish.

Turmeric Milk

Drink a glass of milk with some added fresh and organic turmeric. It not only strengthens your immunity against cold and cough but also promotes weight loss. The right time to drink haldi wali doodh is at night (before hitting the bed).

(Disclaimer: The above-shared recipes of turmeric are just a few suggestions. We highly recommend each one of your make changes to your diet only after consulting your doctor.)