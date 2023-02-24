Tuna And Mercury Poisoning: Why This Fish Has To Be Consumed Wisely

Older fish have a higher concentration of mercury than younger ones.

Mercury builds up in smaller fish which get eaten by big fish and then eventually find a way inside our stomachs

Canned tuna has been in news lately. Tuna is a widely eaten species of fish and is consumed globally. In recent times, many Indians have started relishing canned tuna. However, there is one aspect that makes it dangerous to consume the fish species is often a common source of mercury. As per reports, these fishes can have mercury concentrations that are significantly higher than those of their surrounding habitats.

Withstanding the fact that the fish might contain mercury, it is still safe to eat in certain amounts. Recommendations have been laid by food authorities on how much fish must be eaten by people all across ages. The maximum dose of mercury set for the general population is 3.3 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per week. For pregnant women, the quantity is even less and that is 1.6 micrograms.

How does Tuna have mercury?

As per reports, mercury is naturally present in the environment but has a tendency to get biomagnified in animals like fish. This is more common with predatory fish that feed on other small fish. Mercury builds up in smaller fish which get eaten by big fish and then eventually find a way inside our stomachs. Most forms of mercury are dangerous for human consumption but particularly methylmercury is a neurotoxin that is present in some species of fish and can be dangerous for human consumption if taken in large quantities. Hence the amount matters. As per reports, canned tuna is safer than raw tuna as it contains small pieces of fish and those that are relatively younger. Older fish have a higher concentration of mercury than younger ones.

Signs of mercury poisoning

Mercury is invisible and odourless. Inside the body, it starts acting like a neurotoxin and can impair the functioning of the nervous system. Exposure to the element can be harmful to small children and pregnant women. In infants, it can lead to cognitive difficulties, cerebral palsy, deafness and blindness. The following are some other signs-

Memory problems Tremors Loss of vision Numbness

