Known for its aromatic and culinary uses, rosemary is a traditional Ayurvedic medicine with a unique flavour and aroma. It comes from the mint family and has been part of medicinal properties for centuries. The healthy herb is a good source of iron, calcium, and vitamin B-6. Typically, used as a whole dried herb or powdered extract, while tea is prepared from fresh or dried leaves. It is known to alleviate muscle pain, improve memory, bolster the immune system and promote good health. While rosemary is any form is great for your health, rosemary tea can help you ward off several health problems. So, grab a cup of fresh rosemary herbal tea every day and avail all its benefits.

Rosemary Tea For Anxiety And Depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common neuropsychiatric disorders that affect millions of people across the globe. While these health problems are common, it is crucial to managing the symptoms to avoid complications. Though research on rosemary tea for anxiety and depression, some studies suggest that drinking and inhaling the compounds of rosemary tea may help boost your mood and improve your memory.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that rosemary tea has properties that can help in treating problems such as anxiety and depression. It stated that this type of tea shows antidepressant and anxiolytic effects that can help people suffering from either of the problems.

Another study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practices found that taking 500 mg of rosemary twice a day for one month can alleviate anxiety levels and improved memory and sleep quality.

Other Health Benefits Of Rosemary Tea

Native to South America and the Mediterranean region, rosemary offers a plethora of health benefits. Drinking rosemary regularly can benefit you in more ways than one. Here are some other benefits of rosemary tea you need to know about:

Contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects that can help you fight infections

Some studies also suggest that rosemary tea contains properties that help manage blood sugar levels

Helps improve concentration and memory

Rosemary tea may also protect your brain health from ageing and neurodegenerative diseases

Slows down the progression and severity of age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration

Promotes a healthy balance of the gut and reduces inflammation, which may help with digestion

Rosemary extract may also reduce the risk of heart diseases

Here’s How To Prepare This Tea

It is super easy to make rosemary tea. Begin with boiling two cups of water in a cup. Now, take three teaspoons of rosemary and steep it in the water for about 5 minutes. Avoid doing it longer as it might make it bitter. You can drink the tea with leaves in it if they are fresh or you can strain it. If you find it too bitter, you can add some honey to make it sweet. Honey is always a good option as it contains compounds like antioxidant flavonoids that help reduce anxiety.

While rosemary tea is a great option, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor to avoid such problems.