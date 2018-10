Navratri is one of the biggest festivals and the nine days of festivities see many devotees observing a fast. Many people follow a restricted diet without onions, garlic, whole grains, non veg, pulses, and so on. If you are looking out for a lip-smacking recipe to try for then you are at the right place. Dr Ushakiran Sisodia, Dietician, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, has dished out this wonderful paneer delight recipe for you! Enjoy!

Paneer and sweet potato blend

Ingredients:

100 gms Paneer (crumbled)

100 gms sweet potatoes (unpeeled and diced)

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon milk

¼ cup fresh cream

Pepper powder to taste

Method:

Mix baked sweet potato and sautéed paneer in the pan and cook on low heat till it gets tender.

Blend the cream and milk and add cream and pour over.

Add salt and Pepper powder to taste.

Garnish it with walnuts and roasted sesame.

Why paneer?

Paneer is the best sources of protein and it also rich in calcium and can strengthen your bones. Due to which you will be able to keep osteoarthritis and so on at bay.

It is abundant in potassium and can help you to enhance the functioning of your heart.

It is loaded with conjugated linoleic acid which helps in increasing the fat burning process of your body.

We hope you will try this magnificent recipe and stay in top shape during Navratri festival. It can help you to enhance your oral health as it is loaded with protein and can also help you to manage your blood sugar levels. So just make sure that you only eat healthy during festivals or else you can suffer from many health problems like acidity, dysentery and so on. Avoid going overboard and it can give a tough time to your health. Keep on following a healthy and a well-balanced diet. Happy Navaratri to you all!