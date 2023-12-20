Try This Healthy Pumpkin Soup To Nourish Your Soul In Winter

The soup is packed with vitamins A and C; it supports immune function and promotes skin health.

Thinking of a way to stay warm and healthy this winter? Consider consuming pumpkin in soup form. Eaten all through the year and especially in winters, pumpkins are a rich source of vitamin A; they can lower the risk of several cancers, including that of the lungs and prostate. While soups are a must-have in the cold winter months, nutritionist Shweta took to Instagram to share the recipe of a humble and delicious pumpkin soup which, she said, is a nutritional powerhouse that "delivers both flavour and health benefits".

According to the expert, the soup is packed with vitamins A and C, and it supports immune function and promotes skin health. "The high-fibre content aids digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, pumpkin soup is rich in antioxidants, contributing to overall well-being and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Its low calorie and fat content make it a guilt-free option, while the presence of potassium supports heart health," wrote the nutritionist.

Take a look at the video to learn how to make it at home.

Method:

Heat 1 tsp of ghee in a pan. Saute some garlic, ginger, and chilies. Add onions to it and saute for 2-3 minutes. Next, add chopped tomatoes and pumpkin. Add water. Cover the pan and let it cool for 15 minutes. Then put the contents in a grinder. Add it back to the pan, and sprinkle salt and black pepper. Allow it to boil and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.

