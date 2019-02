Jet lag, also known as a jet lag disorder, is a temporary sleep problem which can affect anyone who quickly travels across multiple time zones. One may experience daytime fatigue, stomach problems, mood changes and excessive sleepiness. Now, a new study published in The Journal of Physiology suggested that exercise can help shift the human body clock. The research says that exercising at 7 a.m. or between 1 and 4 p.m. can advance the body clock to an earlier time, and also exercising between 7 and 10 p.m. delayed the body clock to a later time. Exercising between 1 and 4 a.m. and at 10 a.m., however, had little effect on the body clock, and the phase-shifting effects of exercise did not differ based on age or gender. According to the lead author Shawn Youngstedt, exercise has been known to cause changes to the body clock. This is the first study to compare exercise’s effects on the body clock, and could open up the possibility of using exercise to help counter the negative effects of jet lag and shift work. Surely, exercising can be helpful to tackle jet lag. But, along with it, we also brief you about the foods which you include in your daily diet.

You can opt for a banana

Bananas are highly effective in helping you get rid of jet lag. It contains tryptophan which helps increase the serotonin in your body, and that may further allow you to control the sleeping schedule and deal with jet lag. Ta da, you will surely feel better after eating a banana.

You can opt for lemon

Sucking on to lemon slices or sipping on some lemon water can help you tackle jet lag. Lemons are loaded with strong hydrating properties which help keep your body hydrated for a longer period of time. Furthermore, a hot cup of lemon water can also be helpful. It will not only help you stay hydrated but also alkalise your body, after a good night’s sleep.

You can opt for ginger

According to a study published in the journal Integrative Medicine Insights, the rhizomes of (ginger) have been used since ancient times as a traditional remedy for gastrointestinal problems. The most active ingredients in ginger are the pungent principles, which are gingerols and shogaols, and can help you tackle nausea and vomiting such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. So, you can sip on ginger tea.

You can opt for cherry

Cherry is a potent source of melatonin. Eating cherries can help you in resetting your sleeping patterns. Moreover, melatonin is a pineal hormone which plays a vital role in regulating bodily rhythms and gets rid of jet lag.

You can opt for Kiwi

Kiwi is jam-packed with vitamin C and can help you boost your immunity. Not only this, but it can also help you beat constipation.

You can opt for leafy green vegetables

The levels of magnesium in your cells keep on organically increasing and decreasing throughout the day. But, do you know that this natural seesawing can get disrupted when you switch time zones, throwing your sleep patterns and internal body clock out of whack? Thus, maintaining those magnesium levels by filling up on dark leafy greens like kale, and spinach, which also carries folate to help you focus when your brain’s in a fog of jet lag, is advisable.

(With inputs from IANS)