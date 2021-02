The erratic weather and the pandemic can take a toll on your health. At such times, it is essential to keep your immune system healthy and eat things that make you susceptible to cold and cough. Eating the right foods that boost your immunity can also work wonders for your health. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the fitness enthusiast, recently took to her Instagram to share a healthy concoction for times when you feel under the weather. Also Read - Hail tea lovers! Try gorgeous tea bombs that can be prepared in two minutes

Immunity-Boosting Drink By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The lemon-amba-haldi-ginger-honey tea prepared by the actress combines all healthy ingredients to bring you an incredible drink that can help boost immunity – a necessity during the pandemic. A strong immunity acts as a defence system against the pathogens trying to invade your cells, causing infections and illnesses. Including healthy ingredients in your diet is a vital part of building strong immunity.

Explaining the benefits of the tea, the actress wrote, "The innumerous benefits of Amba Haldi or Mango Ginger add a much-needed twist to the usual concoction." She further elaborated that the drinks contain antioxidants, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties that help improve the digestive and respiratory system. "It also helps boost metabolism, provides vitamin C & potassium, and helps detoxify the body," says Kundra.

Loaded with the goodness of healthy and easily available goods, this concoction can be prepared in a jiffy. Here is the recipe of the immunity-boosting tea for bolster your immunity:

Ingredients you need:

Two cups of warm water

1 and a half lemon squeezed

1 tablespoon Amba Haldi (turmeric)

1.5 tablespoons of ginger juice

2 tablespoons of honey

Ground cinnamon and salt to taste

Method: Mix all the ingredients in a pot and stir well. Once the honey is completely dissolved, add warm water to the mixture. Now, cover it with a lid and let it sit for about 6 minutes. Remove the lid and strain. Drink it before it gets cold.

Benefits Of The Ingredients Used In The Concoction

Ginger

Studies have shown that increasing the intake of ginger can help fight inflammation and keep your immune system healthy. Ginger is known for its antiviral and antibacterial properties, both of which are good to combat seasonal flu and enhance your immunity.

Honey

It contains phytonutrients that are responsible for the antioxidant properties that honey offers. It also contains antibacterial and antifungal properties that are known to boost your immunity and provide relief from sore throat.

Lemon

An excellent source of vitamin C, lemon is known as a natural antioxidant that improves the immune system. It contains antibacterial and antiviral qualities that help combat infections and keep seasonal illnesses at bay. Lemon mixed with honey is even better to fight these diseases.

Amba Haldi

Amba Haldi belongs to the turmeric family and is also known as mango ginger. It contains antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant properties that can provide relief from cold and cough.