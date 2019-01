Our eating habits evolve, sometimes leaning towards ‘the healthier’ and sometimes hinging around ‘the not-so-healthy‘. The year 2019 will involve a lot of introspection and the focus (thankfully!) will continue to move towards clean eating, and taking care of your health and body consciously.

Plant-Based Protein

Importance of enough protein is a narrative that began last year, and will continue in 2019. But this year the focus will move more towards plant protein. Sources of protein like pea protein and other legumes, nuts and seeds will become more and more coveted. We will also see more foods made from beans, nuts, seeds, mushrooms, as well as jackfruit and algae take the place of animal products as they match the flavour and nutritional value.

Focus on gut health

Gut health will gain even more traction and microbiome and probiotics will come to the centre stage. The fact is that when our gut isn’t functioning at its optimum (when its balance of bacteria is altered), our energy levels, stress levels, sleep quality, everything gets affected. But in 2019 even though probiotics will remain important, the focus will move more towards natural sources like dairy yogurt, cultured sauerkraut, kombucha, fermented vegetables, kimchi, fermented dishes like dhokla, idli, etc.

Adaptogens

Superfoods are so last year. Say hello to stress-busting superheros called adaptogens. These are herbs derived from nature, the medicinal plants and plant extracts that can help us fight the effects of stress and inflammation and restore health. They basically are able to adapt their function, depending on what our body needs and have a positive effect on hormonal balance and the way the body functions under stress. Ginseng, ginger, mushrooms, moringa, ashwagandha, maca and more such.

Back to the past

We will see a lot of blending of the old and the new. More and more ancient practices that have withstood the test of time will enter mainstream consciousness. Today everyone is taking a hard look at how they are eating, and the conventional way of eating, and cooking is gaining back its popularity. This questioning is a positive sign, and this thought process I feel will not just continue, but really strengthen henceforth. I foresee more and more people going back to our roots to find the right way of eating and living. And I am all for it. In fact, I write in the prologue of my book Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You that I believe that nutrition science as we know today is simply trying to catch up with many time-tested nuggets of wisdom and observation-led beliefs that we have been following over the years. Meanwhile, it will do us good to keep following the healthy going way of living that our elders have taken pains to outline for us. Yes, even if science doesn’t validate it at times! I foresee more and more people eating ghee and rituals like panchkarma (which includes a specific diet, herbal regimen, oil rituals, and enemas) will move from the fringe and become part of the mainstream detox.

Farm-to-table approach

This trend is still at a nascent stage but will grow excessively in 2019. Grass-fed and pasture-raised meat, organic and locally grown vegetables and even natural and organic wines will have more and more takers. The ‘exotic and expensive’ will lose some of its allure.

Healthier desserts

The idea has moved from saying a complete no to desserts to eating them responsibly. Now the advice is to pick a dessert that’ll do something for you, instead of just a ball of sugar and fat and refined carbs. So, this means maybe picking up a rasgulla (protein and calcium) over a gulab jamun (only fat and calories). We are also seeing frozen treats that include avocado, hummus, tahini and coconut water coming up, and that seems to be a good sign.

Health-oriented food choices

More people will try intuitive eating. This involves listening to your body’s hunger cues, and allowing it to come to its natural, biological weight. This way of eating involves looking at the food and asking, “Will this nourish me?” instead of asking, “Will this make me thin?” It involves embracing personal responsibility and making conscious choices in terms of food. Finally, it involves prioritizing ‘feeling good’ over ‘looking good’.