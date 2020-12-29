2020 has been tough! Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by WHO early this year. Before people could understand the disease completely, COVID-19 upended people’s lives in a way they never expected. The microscopic villain ruined lives and took lives by destroying the immune system and wreaking havoc on people’s health. While countries were grappling with imminent dangers that the virus poses to humanity, people realised that boosting immunity is the best defence to counter the deadly disease. Also Read - India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched

While it is crucial to practice the necessary precautions, boosting your immunity is paramount. Although vaccines are now available to combat the disease, it is yet to reach every household. So, your best defence against coronavirus is foods that boost immunity and a healthy lifestyle. Today we look at the foods that suddenly rose to fame due to the pandemic. But first, you should know why boosting immunity is important. Also Read - Coronavirus diet: DIY immunity concoctions may have adverse effects on your health

Bolstering Your Immunity Is Essential

Ms Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, explains immunity as a “defence mechanism against ‘foreign bodies’ that helps fight bacteria, viruses, parasites and infections.” Immunity can be divided into four parts, she added. Also Read - Immune system's requirements for protection against COVID-19 decoded

Innate Immunity – in-born with some level of immunity fighting capability against infections

Acquired immunity – which we develop as we grow

Passive Immunity – developed with other sources like vaccines that need to be taken every year to fight viruses

Immunizations – the vaccination at childhood

Immunity-Boosting Foods

According to Dietician Pavithra N. Raj, many people worked towards boosting their immunity naturally with healthy foods like nuts and seeds. “Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are all rich in protein and iron, both of which are essential to boost your immunity.”

The Bangalore-based dietician adds that people switched to healthy teas such as ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and pepper tea for boosting immunity. “Herbal teas have antibacterial and antioxidant properties that help strengthen your immune system.”

Intake of milk with turmeric and honey was also on the rise the past year. “The antigens and antibacterial properties not only boost your immunity but also helps relieve stress.”

Many other foods like rasam with garlic or hing tadka, hot soups, kadhas, became a necessary part of people’s lives in the year 2020.

Strengthen Your Immune System With Lifestyle

The key things that one should do to keep fit or improve the immunity levels include: