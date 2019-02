Sweet potatoes are one of the nutritious and delicious root vegetables and have an insane amount of health benefits. They are jam-packed with Vitamin A, B5, riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, and carotenoids owing to their naturally orange colour. Furthermore, they have anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and anticancer properties. Thus, sweet potato can be eaten in the vegetable form or you can also drink sweet potato juice, as doing so can help you cut those excess kilos and manage blood pressure. So, here we list out few more reasons to drink sweet potato juice.

1: It can be helpful for your bones

You will be surprised to know that sweet potato is a rich source of vitamin D. “You will need Vitamin D for strong maintaining strong teeth and bones. Hence, drinking sweet potato juice can help you increase your bone mineral density,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

2: It can help you boost your immunity

“Sweet potato is loaded with vitamin C which is required by the body to fight off flu and colds. Furthermore, it can also help you heal your wounds faster. So, opt for sweet potato juice, can help you enhance your immunity,” explains Ghag.

3: It can help you shed those excess kilos

Various studies have suggested that one of the major soluble dietary fibres present in sweet potatoes -pectin is effective at reducing food intake and thus, you can avoid weight gain. Not only this, but it can also increase the activity of satiety hormones in your body. Hence, a higher intake of fibres is strongly correlated with reduced body weight. So, just drink sweet potato juice in the quantity recommended by your expert.

4: It can help you enhance your vision

Sweet potatoes are jam-packed with vitamin A, and you must be aware of the fact that it is good for our vision. It can help you maintain the proper structure of the retina. Thus, deficiency of vitamin A can result in poor vision.

5: It can help you regulate your blood pressure

“Sweet potatoes are loaded with magnesium and potassium and can help manage your blood pressure,” highlights Ghag. Tons of research suggested that a higher intake of potassium results in a decrease in blood pressure, which can lower your chances of developing a stroke or a coronary problem. While magnesium is also considered an effective dietary component in the prevention of hypertension. So, don’t wait anymore and grab the glass of sweet potato juice right away and you can thank us later!

6: It can aid digestion

Sweet potatoes are abundant in fibre, which is known for improving the health of your gut and helping ease your digestion. Furthermore, it can help you regulate your bowel movement and tackle constipation.

7: It can help you manage your blood sugar levels

Sweet potato contains carotene and Vitamin B6. Hence, the carotene components alleviate the blood sugar by responding to insulin. Vitamin B6 can help curtail diabetes-related heart disease.

8: It can help you tackle stomach ulcers

The Vitamin D, beta carotene, potassium and calcium present in sweet potato can help lower the possibility of ulcers. In case, you are suffering from a stomach ulcer, have sweet potato juice.

9: It can help cure acidity

Sweet potatoes are loaded with essential minerals and vitamins which can help you get rid of acidity, heartburns and other related inflammatory problems.