Top 9 Fruits With Melatonin For Better Sleep, Expert Explains

Melatonin is a hormone that your body produces naturally on its own. This hormone plays a crucial role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm. If your body has stopped making this hormone on its own naturally, then you can consume supplements as an alternative. However, there is another way you can boost melatonin in your body, which is by consuming fruits that are packed with melatonin. Dr. Harish Chafle, Sleep Disorders Specialist at Gleneagles Hospitals, explains, "Melatonin is a natural hormone that is known to regulate the sleep wake cycle. It helps the body by signalling various signs, like when it is time to rest, making sleep deeper and more regular."

Nine Fruits With Melatonin For Better Sleep

Check out these nine fruits that are packed with melatonin for helping people to get into slumber when they are eaten in the quantity recommended by experts.