Top 9 Fruits With Melatonin For Better Sleep, Expert Explains

Melatonin is a hormone that your body produces naturally on its own. This hormone plays a crucial role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm. If your body has stopped making this hormone on its own naturally, then you can consume supplements as an alternative. However, there is another way you can boost melatonin in your body, which is by consuming fruits that are packed with melatonin. Dr. Harish Chafle, Sleep Disorders Specialist at Gleneagles Hospitals, explains, "Melatonin is a natural hormone that is known to regulate the sleep wake cycle. It helps the body by signalling various signs, like when it is time to rest, making sleep deeper and more regular."
Nine Fruits With Melatonin For Better Sleep
Check out these nine fruits that are packed with melatonin for helping people to get into slumber when they are eaten in the quantity recommended by experts.
Cherries: They have been found to raise melatonin levels, which have a positive influence on sleep. Previous studies show that people who drank tart cherry juice for seven days straight saw a significant increase in total sleep time.
Grapes: Fresh grapes or products made from them such as wine, grape juice and grape vinegar has been found to be loaded with melatonin hormone. Consuming grapes after dinner or at any time of the day can boost melatonin levels that will ultimately help you sleep better.
Kiwi: Another fruit that is rich in melatonin is kiwi. Previous studies showed that people who consumed two kiwis about an hour before bedtime for several weeks helped participants fall asleep faster with good sleep quality.
Goji berries: These small red berries are mainly grown in the Mediterranean region and in Asia. They are packed with the most antioxidants for which experts suggest that dried goji berries can increase melatonin.
Pineapple: Another fruit that you can try to boost your sleep hormone is by consuming pineapple.
Strawberries: They are also a great alternative for summer as they can deliver a dose of melatonin. It is also an excellent source of vitamin C, which is important for sleep.
Orange: Similar to pineapple, if you want to sleep better, you can consume an orange or products that are made with this fruit. Orange is a fruit that is widely available during winter season. You can take advantage of this fruit to reap the benefits of melatonin.
Bananas: They are loaded with tryptophan which is known for supporting the serotonin to melatonin pathway. They do not directly contain melatonin but can deliver nutrients that actually support the production of melatonin in your body.
Tomatoes: Another great way to increase your melatonin level is to consume tomatoes. You can add this botanical fruit while prepare dish for your breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Risk Of Overeating Melatonin-Rich Fruits
Despite its many benefits, the sleep disorders specialist warns that having too many fruits that tend to have melatonin is not a good idea. He said, "Going overboard can cause too much sugar intake, digestive discomfort, bloating, or disturbed sleep patterns." Dr. Chafle highlights that fruits like grapes and cherries have natural sugars, so large portions may cause weight gain and increased blood sugar levels. He recommends having these fruits in small quantities during snack time in the evening as they can help induce sleep. He said, "Just because you are a night owl and are unable to sleep peacefully at night, it should not mean that you eat these fruits mindlessly and go overboard. Many also believe that eating more of them will improve sleep faster, which is not true. Have natural melatonin in a small amount as suggested by the expert. So, one serving of cherries, kiwi, or banana is OKAY throughout the day. Be alert and sleep well."
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.