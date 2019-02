Chronic inflammation takes a toll on your wellbeing. It can damage joints, internal organs, tissue and cells. Not only this, but it can also cause heart disease, stroke and cancer. And now, the findings of a new study will shock you! According to a study published in the journal Neurology, those who have chronic inflammation in middle-age can develop cognitive problems in the decades leading up to old age. Chronic inflammation can be termed as a low-grade inflammation that lingers for months or even years throughout your body. You may experience it due to autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis, physical stress and many other causes.

Furthermore, you will also exhibit symptoms like joint pain or stiffness, digestive problems and fatigue. Hence, the study concluded that participants with the highest levels of inflammation biomarkers had an eight per cent steeper decline in thinking and memory skills. This is surely a matter of concern. But, to help you lower your inflammation, we list out few foods.

1: You can eat berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries fibre, vitamins and minerals. Moreover, berries also contain antioxidants known as anthocyanins. These compounds carry anti-inflammatory effects and can help you tackle inflammation.

2: You can eat nuts

Nuts have long been associated with less coronary heart disease compared to other high-calorie foods. According to a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, those who eat nuts and seeds had the lowest levels of inflammatory markers in your blood.

3: You eat apples

Eating apples can be beneficial for you. Apples are loaded with quercetin, a flavonoid which can help you improve your wellbeing. So, you can eat apples on a daily basis.

4: You eat broccoli

Broccoli is jam-packed with beta-carotene, vitamin C and the B vitamin folate. It also has kaempferol, another flavanoid which can help you decrease inflammation.

5: You can eat avocados

You will be surprised to know that avocados are packed with potassium, magnesium, fibre and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. carotenoids and tocopherols, present in them can help you eliminate the risk of cancer and reduces inflammation.

6: You can have green tea

Green tea can help you cut down your risk of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and obesity. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG). EGCG can help you inhibit inflammation and damage to the fatty acids present in your cells.

7: You can have turmeric

Turmeric is can help you lower inflammation due to the presence of powerful anti-inflammatory nutrient curcumin. Thus, inflammation associated with arthritis, diabetes and other diseases, can be easily managed.

8: You can eat mushrooms

Mushrooms are very low in calories and abundant in selenium, copper and vitamins. They are also jam-packed with phenols and other antioxidants which provide anti-inflammatory protection to you.

9: You can eat tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium and lycopene, which is an antioxidant and carries anti-inflammatory properties. Few studies suggest that drinking tomato juice significantly decreased inflammatory markers in women who are overweight.

(With inputs from IANS)