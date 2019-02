A new study published in the European Journal Of Preventive Cardiology found that a person’s physiological age indicates how well one responds to exercise. Your physiological age is a better predictor of how you’ll live, and not your chronological age. Moreover, the study also found out that physical activity is essential for staying fit and fine, in the long run. The researchers who carried out the study, formulated a system to analyze how well or poorly a participant exercises. Thus, the study concluded that physiological age was a much better predictor of mortality, as compared to chronological age.

Surely, exercise is the key to add years to your life. But, apart from exercise, you can also opt for these foods which can increase your longevity.

1: You can eat nuts

Nuts are jam-packed with fibre, antioxidants, phytosterols, and minerals. Eating nuts regularly can also reduce your cholesterol and cut down your risk of heart diseases. Make sure to you speak to your expert about the quantity in which you should eat them, as going overboard is not advisable.

2: You can eat green leafy vegetables

Green foods are loaded with vitamins, minerals and protein. You can eat spinach, kale and many other foods, which are abundant in calcium, protein, iron, and magnesium, along with B vitamins, vitamin C and vitamins A and E. You will be able to tackle major health issues if you include green leafy vegetables in your daily diet. So, just eat them right away!

3: You can eat avocados

Avocados have an insane amount of health benefits. They are abundant in vitamin E, protein, magnesium, B vitamins, potassium, folate and heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. They can help you lower your cholesterol and triglyceride levels and can improve your digestion.

4: You can eat blueberries

Blueberries are good for your health and can help you boost longevity. Along with vitamins and minerals, blueberries, like many other brightly coloured berries, are jam-packed with antioxidants and natural compounds that can help you lower your inflammation and guard your cells against damage from free radicals. Not, only this they can help you bring your number down. Since, hypertension can lead to stroke and many other health issues, eating blueberries is a good idea.

5: You can eat mushrooms

Various studies have suggested that mushrooms have anti-inflammatory effects, prevent DNA damage, and can slower cancer cell growth. Mushrooms should always be cooked, as raw mushrooms contain a potentially carcinogenic substance known as agaritine that is significantly reduced when you cook them. Furthermore, mushrooms can ease your digestion and boost your immunity too.

6: You can eat tomatoes

Tomatoes contain all the vital nutrients which can help you lead a healthy life. It is loaded with lycopene, vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and flavonol antioxidants. Lycopene, in particular, can help you keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. So, try to eat tomatoes and stay hale and hearty.

7: You can eat salmon

Salmon is one of the potent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower the risk of abnormal heartbeats, reduce triglyceride levels, and help you regulate your blood pressure.

8: You can eat sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, which can help manage your blood pressure. Also, they are abundant in vitamin A, which is important for your vision and bone health.