You must be loving to eat aloo mutter, matar pulao, and many other dishes which have peas in it. So, the next time when you eat them, don’t forget to thank those little pods. It is the potent source of vitamin K, manganese, thiamin, copper, vitamin C, phosphorous, and folate. You will be surprised to know that the high fibre and protein content which is present in peas makes your sugar digestion slower. They do not contain any extra sugars like white sugar and thus, they can help you regulate your blood sugar levels. So, don’t wait anymore as we give your incredible reasons to include them in your daily diet.

1: They can help you enhance your immunity

“Green peas are loaded with antioxidants which can help prevent reactions in the body that may lead to serious health ailments. Furthermore, they also contain iron, calcium, zinc, copper and manganese which can help improve your immunity,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

2: They can help you improve your digestion

Peas can do wonders for your digestion. The high fibre content in green peas can help you ease your digestion. “Fibre adds bulk to your stool, thereby helping you facilitate your bowel movement. So, just include green peas in your salad, veggies and starters and stay healthy,” advises Ghag. Moreover, you will also be able to beat constipation.

3: They can be good for your ticker

Want to improve your heart health? Then, green peas can be a good option for you! “Green peas is jam-packed with insoluble fibre content which can help you eliminate the risk of heart disease and stroke,” says Ghag. So, eat green peas right away!

4: They can help you shed those excess kilos

Are you tired of trying various options to battle the bulge? Looking for ways to cut down those excess kilos? Then, green peas may help you. “Peas are low fat and calorie. The high fibre content in them may also play a vital role in helping you lose weight. Fibre can help induce the feeling of fullness which will keep you away from overeating,” highlights Ghag.

5: They can help improve your eye health

Peas can also be helpful for your eyes. They are abundant in carotenoid pigment lutein. Lutein is known to help reduce the risk of macular degeneration or loss of vision in old age. Thus, you will be able to keep your vision intact, if you eat them regularly.

6: They can help you fight inflammation

Peas contain skin-friendly nutrients which include vitamin B6, vitamin C and folate (folic acid). These nutrients can help lower inflammation and free radical damage which tends to rob the skin of its natural stores of collagen and elastin-proteins that can help you keep your skin firm and toned. Not only this, the Phenolic acids and flavanols in it, may also provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support to you.

7: They can be good for your bones

Green peas are loaded with Vitamin K which help you anchor calcium inside your bones. Thus, you will be able to increase your bone mineral density.

8: They can help you regulate your cholesterol levels

Green peas are abundant in niacin which helps reduce the production of triglycerides and VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein, which results in less bad cholesterol, increased HDL (good) cholesterol.