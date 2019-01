Pine nuts are one of the healthiest things which you can opt for during winter months. “Pine nuts are loaded with vital nutrients and can offer an insane amount of health benefits,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India says. Pine nuts are loaded with zinc, iron, magnesium, fibre and vitamin A and can help you stay healthy and hearty. You incorporate them in your salad, healthy cookies and desserts.

Here we brief you why they are good during those chilly days:

1: They are beneficial for your ticker

Tons of studies suggest that pine nuts are good for your heart. “Those mighty pine nuts aid in reducing bad cholesterol, LDL and may increase good cholesterol, HDL in your body. This, in turn, can help you to keep heart diseases at bay,” tells Ghag. Various studies have also observed that eating nuts can eliminate your risk of heart attacks. Moreover, nuts are also jam-packed with saturated fat, vitamin E, vitamin K, and manganese which may also keep you away from cardiovascular disease.

2: They can help you shed off those excess kilos

These powerful pine nuts are tasty and can help you battle the bulge. In case you are looking out for some healthy ways to get back in shape, these nuts can help you do so. Few studies revealed that nuts can aid weight loss as they can successfully curb one’s appetite. “If you eat nuts, you will be able to stay full for a longer period of time. This way, you will be able to bid adieu to the junk food,” explains Ghag.

3: They can help maintain hormonal health

You will be able to maintain your body’s hormonal health if you eat these nuts which are abundant in zinc. Thus, don’t delay anymore and go for it.

4: They can help you get energized

“Pine nuts are jam-packed with monosaturated fat, iron and protein,” explains Ankita Ghag. You will not feel tired as they contain magnesium. These nuts may also build and repair tissues in your body.

5: They can improve the functioning of your brain

Pine nuts are abundant in iron and can store and are responsible to store and transport oxygen in your body. “This will enhance your brain health and help you deal with anxiety and depression and lower your stress,” says Ghag.

6: They can boost your immunity

Is your immunity low? Are you falling sick all the time? Then, you should see to it that you include these nuts in your diet at the earliest. “The zinc present in the pine nuts can aid wound healing and may help you build a strong immune system,” says Ghag.

7: They are good for pregnant women

Yes, we are not kidding! Pine nuts are high in fibre and can help pregnant women to get rid of constipation.

The take-home message: If you are allergic to pine nuts then you may feel dizzy and can experience stomach ache, vomiting, nausea and so on. Hence, you should consume it in the amount recommended by your expert.