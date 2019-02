Fennel seeds can help you tackle many health problems. The seeds are loaded with powerful phytonutrients and antioxidants. You will be surprised to know that the seeds can help you get rid of an array of digestive ailments, including heartburn, intestinal gas (and infant gas), and bloating, The seeds have antispasmodic and carminative effects, which can help tackle digestive ailments like irritable bowel syndrome. Not only this, fennel seeds contain a compound known as anethole, which is a phytoestrogen that tends to mimic the properties of the estrogen hormone and increases milk secretion in women. Thus, it is beneficial for lactating women. You will also be able to get rid of bad breath if you have fennel seeds. Here, we list out few more reasons to include fennel seeds in your daily diet.

1: They can help you purify your blood

“Fennel seeds are jam-packed with essential oils and fibre which can help you eliminate toxins from your body. It is vital to eat that help cleanse your blood, to ensure that there is smooth absorption of nutrients.

2: They can help you enhance your vision

Do you want to improve your eyesight? Then, fennel seeds can be a good option for you! “Fennel seeds are abundant in Vitamin A, which is important for eyesight,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

3: They can help you manage your blood pressure

According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science, chewing on fennel seeds can help increase the nitrite content in your saliva, making it a great natural way to regulate your blood pressure. Furthermore, fennel seeds are loaded with potassium, and since potassium is an important component of cells and body fluids, it helps control your heart rate and blood pressure as well.

4: They can help you improve your liver health

Various studies suggested that fennel seeds are rich in selenium, which improves the function of the liver enzymes and can help detoxify some harmful compounds in the body. ” So, speak to your expert regarding the quantity in which you should have it,” advises Ghag.

5: They can help you cut down those excess kilos

“Fennel seeds are abundant in fibre and can help you battle the bulge. The seeds can allow you to decrease fat storage as they enhance nutrient absorption and keep hunger pangs at bay,” highlights Ghag.

6: They can help reduce water retention

Drinking fennel tea will help you flush out excess fluids as it works as a diuretic. Furthermore, fennel seeds help remove toxins and lower the risk of urinary tract problems. It also has diaphoretic properties which tend to stimulate perspiration.

7: They can be helpful for diabetics

Fennel seeds are abundant in vitamin C, the high intake of which was also found to lower blood sugar levels. Beta-carotene is another antioxidant in fennel seeds, which has also been associated with low cholesterol levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Moreover, fennel seeds are low in the glycemic index and can be good for diabetics.