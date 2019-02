A new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology suggested that exercising may help boost brain power in elderly men. The study also found that the relationship between physical and brain fitness may vary in older adults by virtue of their sex. In the study, the researchers examined the cardiorespiratory fitness of participants.

According to researchers, cardiorespiratory fitness can be defined as the measure of how much, and how well your oxygen is distributed to the muscles during exercise. The overall fitness level is also tied to changes in the brain’s nerve-tissue, known as grey matter, and better cognitive function. The researchers studied one group of men and one of the women, of the age group of 67. The participants were made to self-report their daily physical activity level. Later, height, weight, age, sex and resting heart rate to determine their cardiorespiratory fitness, of the participants were recorded. They examined imaging tests of participants’ brain to record the nerve function within specific brain networks (which is local efficiency) and among all networks (which is global efficiency).

The researchers observed that fitness levels were more strongly linked to improving the brain efficiency pattern for men than women. This surely can be helpful to improve the functioning of the brain. Also, there are few foods which you can opt for to boost your brain power.

1: You can eat blueberries

Do you know that blueberries are jam-packed with brain-protective antioxidants? Yes, you will be able to improve the functioning of your brain. Those antioxidants act against both oxidative stress and inflammation, which can cause ageing of your brain and neurodegenerative diseases as well.

2: You can eat nuts

Few studies revealed that eating nuts can improve markers of heart health. Thus, having a healthy heart is associated with having a healthy brain. While tons of research has also suggested that nuts can improve cognition and even help prevent neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, you will be able to sharpen your memory, if you eat nuts. But, remember to eat them in the quantity recommended by your expert. You must be also knowing that walnuts are loaded with vitamin E, omega-3 fats, copper, manganese, and fibre, which support your brain health.

3: You can eat broccoli

Broccoli is loaded with powerful plant compounds and antioxidants. It’s also abundant in vitamin K and this fat-soluble vitamin is vital for forming sphingolipids, a type of fat that’s densely packed into brain cells. Various studies suggest that a higher vitamin K intake can help you improve your memory. Moreover, it also carries a number of compounds which give it anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects and support the functioning of your brain.

4: You can eat oranges

Orange is abundant in vitamin C and eating sufficient amounts of vitamin C-rich foods,

helps fight off the free radicals which may damage brain cells. Thus, vitamin C supports brain health as you age.

5: You can have green tea

Green tea carries L-theanine, which is an amino acid that can cross the blood-brain barrier and also help increase the activity of the neurotransmitter GABA, that can help reduce anxiety. L-theanine can also help increase the frequency of alpha waves in your brain, which help you relax. Furthermore, it can also sharpen your memory.

6: You can eat pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are jam-packed with zinc, a mineral that plays an important role in memory and overall functioning of your brain.

7: You can eat spinach

Spinach can be good for your physical as well as mental well-being. It is loaded brain-protective antioxidants along with vitamin K, folate, and lutein. So, eat it right away!