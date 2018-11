If you think not having food is the right way to tackle your belly fat, you are mistaken. Nutritionists and doctors suggest that you need to eat the right kind of food to curtail belly fat and abdominal obesity apart from having regular exercise. Here’s a list of delicious foods that you should try to bid goodbye to your belly tires.

Bananas: Rich in potassium content, as much as 422 milligrams in each of them, bananas can help you restrict the amount of sodium in your body that effectively contributes to belly swelling.

Avocados: Half of one avocado has 10 grams of healthy mono-saturated fats that control blood sugar spikes whioch results in storing more fat around your midsection. Not just this, avocados also work magic in better absorbtion of carotenoids, the cancer-fighting compounds found in colourful fruits and veggies like tomatoes, carrots, spinach and winter squash.

Yogurt: Yogurt’s calcium component not only makes your bone stronger but also helps you lose belly fat. It helps in preventing the production of cortisol, a stress hormone that plays an active role in building up abdominal fat.

Green tea: Three cups can do wonder in reducing belly fat by amping up your body’s body’s metabolism and burning 30 calories, stated a study conducted by Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. ECGC, a compound present in the tea pushes the process of burning calories, suggest the experts.

Cheese: Rich in calcium, protein, phosphorous and fat, cheese helps you to remain full for longer hours and provides essential nutrients to your body. Thus, you need very little cheese to fill up your tummy, thereby not adding more calories from other food.

Nuts: Extremely nutritious nuts contain monounsaturated fatty acids that are known to be good fat for the body, effectively regulating cholesterol level and combating bad fat.

Fish: Omega-3, the fatty acid in fish curbs fat storage by reducing cortisol levels. Also, it plays an effective role in building up muscle and more muscles means more calorie loss.