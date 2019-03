Are you neglecting those pumpkin seeds? Well, you are doing it all wrong! Pumpkin seeds are loaded with phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium, niacin, also and riboflavin. Furthermore, they also have Vitamin E, A, K, B and can help you improve your overall health. So, don’t wait anymore, eat them right away!

1: They can help you improve your immunity

Wish to strengthen your immunity? Then, we have a solution for you! Eat pumpkin seeds and you can thank us later! “The presence of high amounts of antioxidants and phytochemicals in them may ensure a good immune system and further reduce the possibility of viral infections that may lead to cold, flu, fatigue and other ailments too,” says Rutika Murudkar, a clinical nutritionist specialized in diabetes and cardiac care at Naraindas Morbai Budhrani Trust for cancer patients.

2: They can help boost metabolism

An optimal level of metabolism is vital in many aspects. It can help provide the energy that your body needs to perform those real-world activities. So, for metabolism to be at its optimum, your body will require amino acids, which are provided by the consumption of proteins. A low metabolic rate can make us feel lethargic, fatigued, and weak. Thus, pumpkin seeds, are loaded with protein and can be beneficial for you. You can eat them when you feel tired. They can help you rev up your metabolism as well as energize you. So, get going now!

3: They can help you manage your blood pressure

“Pumpkin seeds are abundant in copper, and copper is known to increase the red blood cell or RBC count in your body,” highlights Murudkar. It also enhances the passage of oxygenated blood ( carrying more of oxygen to deliver to body tissues). This property, combined with the low sodium content in pumpkin seeds, helps lower blood pressure and improves your cardiovascular health.

4: They can help you battle the bulge

Are you looking out for options to shed those excess kilos? Then, we tell you how to do so. This is one of the best snacks to help you lose weight. Though, the pumpkin seeds appear small. “They are also rich in fibre which takes longer for your body to digest, leaving you full and helping you in not going overboard,” says Murudkar.

5: They can help regulate your cholesterol levels

A compound phytosterols present in pumpkin seeds has been associated with reducing the levels of bad cholesterol in your body. Also, it can help prevent the development of conditions like atherosclerosis (is the thickening, hardening, and loss of elasticity of the walls of arteries) and blood clots. It also keeps your blood vessels healthy and clear, thus cuts down your risk of strokes and heart attacks.

6: They can help you sleep better

Finding it difficult to hit the sack, eat pumpkin seeds. They contain serotonin, a neurochemical, which can help you regulate your sleep cycle. Not only this, they are high in tryptophan, an amino acid that further converts into serotonin in your body, ensuring a sound night’s sleep.