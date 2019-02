Cauliflower is loaded with Vitamin C, K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, manganese phosphorus, fibre, folate, pantothenic acid, potassium and manganese. It is also very low in fats. One of the most important compounds present in cauliflower is sulforaphane, which is beneficial for your heart. It contains the anti-inflammatory compounds which can help lower inflammation, and prevent related diseases. Furthermore, it is also jam-packed with fibre and can help improve your blood flow and circulation. We brief you about few more reasons to eat it.

1: It can help strengthen your bones

Including cauliflower in your diet can be helpful for your bones as it contains Vitamin C. This vitamin helps in the production of collagen which tends to protect the bones and joints from inflammatory damage. Moreover, also has Vitamin K which prevents bone loss in men and women. It can help modify the bone matrix proteins and improve calcium absorption and this can help in enhancing your overall bone health.

2: It can help you detoxify

You will be able to detoxify if you have it. Thiocyanates and glucosinolates, along with enzymes are present in the florets of the cauliflower which can help neutralize toxic substances in your body.

3: It can be good for your heart

Cauliflower is abundant in fibre. Various studies have suggested that a diet rich in fibre can improve one’s heart health. “The sulforaphane which is present in cauliflower is also known to improve blood pressure levels significantly. Not only this, but it is also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids which help regulate cholesterol levels and keep heart issues at bay,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

4: It can help fight inflammation

“Cauliflower contains some of the most potent antioxidants like beta-carotene, quercetin, cinnamic acid, and beta-cryptoxanthin,” informs Ghag. These can help lower oxidative stress in your body and fight inflammation. Also, an important anti-inflammatory compound called indole-3-carbinol, in it can fight inflammation.

5: It can help you shed those excess kilos

Are you looking out for options to battle the bulge? Then, we have a remedy for you! Cauliflower is loaded with sulforaphane, vitamin C and folate, and can help you grill your fat. Cauliflower is also low in carbs. Moreover, the fibre content in cauliflower can help you tackle bloating and promote weight loss by promoting satiety. “So, speak to your expert about the quantity in which you should eat it,” advises Ghag.

6: It can help you ease your digestion process

“You will be able to enhance your digestion due to the fibre present in the cauliflower,” explains Ghag. You will be surprised to know that the intake of adequate fibre can reduce the risk of digestive issues like constipation and many more. Also, the sulforaphane can help protect the inner lining of your stomach.