Spinach is a green leafy vegetable loaded with vitamins and other nutrients like potassium, magnesium, manganese, carotene and folic acid. It is one of the potent sources of iron. It also contains vitamin K, manganese, folate, magnesium, iron, vitamin C, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin E, calcium, potassium, tryptophan, fibre, copper, protein, phosphorous, zinc and omega-3 fats. The antioxidants vitamin A and C, present in spinach can help you fight free radicals in your body. Furthermore, spinach is good for protecting the lining of the stomach. Know why you should add it in your daily diet.

1: It can be good for your heart

“The Vitamin C content present in spinach can help you keep cardiovascular diseases at bay,” Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. You will be surprised to know that the lutein in spinach can help prevent thickening of walls of arteries. Thus, you will be able to cut down your risk of heart attacks. So, what are you waiting for? Just grab that glass of spinach juice and you will surely feel better.

2: It can strengthen your bones

Spinach is jam-packed with Vitamin K which can help in promoting the production of a protein known as osteocalcin which is responsible for stabilizing calcium in your bones. “Furthermore, it is also loaded with vitamin D, fibre, potassium, magnesium and vitamin C, which are all vital to increase your bone mineral density,” says Ghag.

3: It can help you stay active and energized

Do you feel dull all the time? Do you find it difficult to stay focused? Then, you should not worry anymore as we have a solution for you. “Spinach is abundant in folate, a nutrient which can help your body turn food into usable energy. Moreover, it can make your body alkalised and help you keep energised through the day as it is alkaline in nature,” highlights Ghag.

4: It can help you enhance your digestion process

Do you often suffer from indigestion? Then, you should opt for spinach juice. It is rich in fibre and can help you deal with issues like colitis, ulcers, poor digestion and constipation. “Thus, it can help you regulate your bowel movements and ease your digestion,” explains Ghag.

5: It can help you battle the bulge

You may be knowing that along with exercise, you will also have to follow a proper diet to help you shed those excess kilos. So, to cut down those excess kilos you can opt for spinach juice. Yes, you have heard us here! Spinach juice is abundant in a biochemical substance called thylakoids, which can help curb your hunger to a larger extent thereby promoting weight loss. Drinking spinach juice helps produce satiety hormones, which can lead to hunger management. If somebody takes this juice before eating regular foods then it can help reduce your cravings. Ta da, you won’t go overboard.

6: It can help you enhance your vision

Spinach is loaded with beta carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein and chlorophyll – all of which help you keep your vision intact. Lutein and zeaxanthin are stored in the macula, which is a part of the retina and that acts as a natural sunblock, shielding your eye from damaging light. Moreover, it can also eliminate your risk of macular degeneration (a common eye condition and a leading to vision loss).