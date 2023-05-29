Top 5 Treats to Keep Your Dog Hydrated This Summer

What should you feed your furry babies to help them stay hydrated this summer? Scroll down to know everything.

Proper hydration is crucial for pets, especially during the hot summer months. In addition to providing fresh water, incorporating hydrating treats and snacks into their diet can help keep them cool, satisfied, and well-hydrated. In this article, we will explore a variety of delicious and hydrating options that will delight your furry friends while promoting their overall health and well-being.

Hydrating Summer Treats For Your Furry Babies

We spoke to Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet, to understand more about what foods you can give your pets to keep them cool this summer. Take a look at what the doctor wants all the pet parents to know.

Frozen Fruit Delights

Fruits are not only tasty but also packed with water content. You can create refreshing frozen fruit treats for your pets by freezing slices of pet-safe fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, or blueberries. These treats provide a hydrating boost and a delightful burst of flavours. Remember to remove any seeds or pits and offer frozen fruit treats in moderation to prevent overconsumption of natural sugars.

Homemade Frozen Yogurt

Homemade frozen yoghurt is a cool and creamy treat that can keep your pets hydrated while satisfying their taste buds. Use plain, unsweetened yoghurt and blend it with a small amount of water or lactose-free milk. You can add a hint of natural sweetness by including a small amount of mashed banana or pureed berries. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays or silicone moulds and freeze until solid. Serve these frozen yoghurt treats as a refreshing snack on hot days.

Hydrating Veggie Snacks

Certain vegetables have high water content and can be a great option to keep your pets hydrated. Cucumber slices, zucchini sticks, and celery are excellent choices. These crunchy veggies provide a refreshing crunch while supplying hydration. You can offer them as standalone snacks or mix them with a small amount of pet-safe peanut butter or plain yoghurt for added flavour. Be mindful of your pet's specific dietary needs and introduce new vegetables gradually to avoid any digestive issues.

Meaty Ice Treats

For meat-loving pets, frozen meat treats can be both hydrating and satisfying. Create meaty ice treats by freezing low-sodium broth, such as chicken or beef broth, in ice cube trays or pet-friendly moulds. You can also freeze small pieces of cooked, unseasoned chicken or beef. These frozen delights will keep your pets cool while providing a flavorful and hydrating snack. Just be sure to monitor your pet while they enjoy these treats to prevent any choking hazards.

Watermelon Popsicles

Watermelon is a hydrating fruit that most pets enjoy. Create watermelon popsicles by blending fresh watermelon chunks and pouring the juice into ice cube trays or popsicle moulds. You can also add a touch of mint or parsley for added freshness. Freeze until solid and offer these watermelon popsicles as a fun and hydrating treat. The natural sweetness and high water content of watermelon makes it a perfect summer snack for your furry friends.

Providing hydrating treats and snacks is a delightful way to keep your pets cool and properly hydrated during the hot summer months. These delicious options, including frozen fruit treats, homemade frozen yoghurt, hydrating veggie snacks, meaty ice treats, and watermelon popsicles, not only offer hydration but also satisfy your pets' cravings. Remember to introduce new treats gradually and consult with your veterinarian regarding any dietary concerns. Enjoy the summer with happy, healthy, and hydrated pets!

