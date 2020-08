Other than weight loss, abstaining from food for a certain period of time also gives you a health boost, if experts are to be believed. @Shutterstock

Almost all religions across the world have days when devotees fast. The Jews observe Yom Kippur by fasting and Muslims observe fasts on Ramadan. In India, there are many festivals where fasting is the norm. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of them when the Hindu community in the country celebrates with festivities and fasting. Other than weight loss, abstaining from food for a certain period of time also gives you a health boost, if experts are to be believed. According to a study last year at the University of California – Irvine, there is evidence that fasting affects circadian clocks in the liver and skeletal muscle, causing them to rewire their metabolism. Researchers say that this can ultimately lead to improved health and protection against aging-associated diseases. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 4 reasons an eco-friendly Ganesha is good for you

Today on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, let us look at a few benefits of fasting. Also Read - Intermittent fasting for weight loss: How to make time-restricted eating sustainable

It reduces insulin resistance

Experts say that fasting improves blood sugar control by reducing insulin resistance. This increases your sensitivity to insulin and your body is able to transport glucose from your bloodstream to your cells more efficiently. It also helps prevent spikes in blood sugar levels. A recent study in the journal Metabolism says that fasting can improve sensitivity to the blood glucose-lowering hormone insulin and protect against fatty liver. Also Read - 5 best energy and immune boosting foods to eat during Navratri fasting

It helps you fight inflammation

Chronic inflammation is a serious condition and it can lead to many adverse health complications like heart disease, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. Experts say it may bring down several inflammatory and help in the treatment of inflammatory conditions like multiple sclerosis. A study at the University of Southern California says that fasting switches on a process in which body kills bad cells and begins to generate new healthy ones. Researchers say this may help in reducing symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

It improves cholesterol levels

Fasting brings down your risk of coronary heart disease and may also help lower blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol levels. According to a study at Intermountain Heart Institute at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, periodic fasting leads to a biological process in the body that converts bad cholesterol in fat cells to energy, thus combating diabetes risk factors.

It helps you lose weight

This is the easiest and fastest way to lose weight. Abstaining from all or certain foods and beverages decreases your total calorie intake. This induces faster weight loss. It boosts metabolism by increasing levels of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which could enhance weight loss. It also helps preserve muscle tissue to reduce body weight and body fat.

It can bring down your risk of cancer

Regular fasting may significantly bring down your risk of cancer and also make cancer treatment more effective. A study at the University of Southern California says that fasting combined with hormone therapy has the potential to help treat breast cancer. The journal Nature published this study.