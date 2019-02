Bitter gourd is loaded with iron, magnesium, vitamin C, and potassium. You will be surprised to know that bitter gourd can help you cleanse your liver and can help you tackle many liver problems. According to a study published in the International Journal of Vitamin and Nutrition, it may protect against liver failure by strengthening the anti-oxidant activity of the enzymes in the liver. Furthermore, it also boosts the functioning of your bladder. Another study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Disease, revealed that bitter melon is a powerful nutrient-dense plant composed of a complex array of beneficial compounds. These tend to include bioactive chemicals, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which all contribute to its remarkable versatility in treating a wide range of illnesses. Also, it contains vitamin C, A, E, B1, B2 and B3, as well as vitamin B9. Here, we tell you why it is beneficial for you.

1: It can help you battle the bulge

Bitter gourd is low in calories, fat and carbohydrates, and can help you stay full for a longer period of time, this will help prevent overeating. According to a study published in the journal BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, extracts of bitter gourd helped in the dislocation of human fat cells and also help hindered the formation and growth of new fat cells. Thus, it can be helpful for tackling obesity.

2: It can help strengthen your immunity

“Karela is abundant in vitamin C, which helps boost your immunity. It is also jam-packed with the powerful antiviral property, which tends to stimulate your immune system, and also eases your digestion process,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

3: It can help you regulate your blood sugar levels

Do you know that bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound which is known as polypeptide-p or p-insulin that has been shown to control diabetes naturally? A study published in the Journal Ethnopharmacology, found that

2,000 mg of bitter melon if taken on a regular basis, can help manage blood glucose levels in the ones with type-2 diabetes. Tons of research suggested that this plant-based insulin in bitter gourd helps patients with type-1 diabetes as well. Whereas, another study published in the Journal of Chemistry & Biology, revealed that bitter melon increases the uptake of glucose and also helps improve glycemic control.

4: It can help lower your cholesterol levels

According to a study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Disease, bitter melon is traditionally known for its medicinal properties like anti-inflammation, antivirus, and cholesterol-lowering effects. “Moreover, it also helps maintain your blood pressure as it is abundant in potassium, which absorbs excessive sodium in the body. Not only this, it is rich in iron and folic acid which can cut down your risk of stroke, and can be helpful for your heart,” explains Ghag.

5: It can help you deal with constipation

“Kerala can help you aid digestion owing to its fibrous properties and can treat constipation. You should speak to your expert, about the quantity in which you should have it,” concludes Ghag.