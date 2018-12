The role of food in the life of a diabetic is equally important like those insulin shots. So, choosing the right foods, leaving out the ones that are harmful for blood sugar levels is both crucial and tricky. We tell you what all you can include in your meals for better control over diabetes.

Beans (Any Kind)

If you are diabetic you can have kidney, lentils, or black beans. Beans are less likely to cause a spike in the blood sugar levels because they have a low glycemic index, which means the carbohydrates are released gradually. According to a clinical study published by Dr. David Jenkins’ research group, as a part of a low-glycemic index diet eating a cup of beans daily for three months may lower HbA1c levels by half a percentage point. HbA1c is your average blood sugar for the last 3 months.

Apples

Some people believe that eating fruits can be unhealthy if you are diabetic because of their sugar content, but this isn’t true. One can have fruits like apples with a medium or low glycemic index. Apples contain soluble fibre which slows the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, keeps you full and lowers the cholesterol levels. Soluble fibre also has anti-inflammatory effects that may help in the recovery from diabetes-related infections. According to a 2016 study published in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, for 21 days diabetic rats were given apple peel extract and apple juice and they experienced a decrease in their cholesterol and blood glucose levels. Apples have other benefits as well: They are fat-free, high in fibre and also contain vitamin C.

Almonds

These nuts contain a mineral known as magnesium, which may help your body to use its own insulin more effectively. According to a 2011 study published in Metabolism Journal, about 2 ounces of almonds (around 45 whole nuts) will supply nearly 20 per cent of magnesium, which is associated with lower levels of fasting glucose and fasting insulin. So, to get your daily dose of magnesium (blood sugar-balancing mineral) include these nuts in your diet. They are also high in protein, monounsaturated fatty acids, and fibre.

Spinach

One cup of this leafy green vegetable has only 14 calories. It also contains vitamin K and A, and nearly 40 per cent of the blood sugar-friendly mineral, magnesium. According to the American Diabetes Association, spinach is a superfood for both type 1 and type 2 diabetics. You can have it raw, cooked or sautéed with olive oil.

Chia Seeds

You might have heard that to improve your blood sugar levels managing or losing weight is one of the best things you can do. And chia seeds will help you to do that. According to a study published in the journal Diabetes Care, people with diabetes who added about an ounce of chia seeds to a calorie controlled diet for six months trimmed an inch-and-a-half from their waistlines They also showed low glucose levels in their bloodstream. Besides, chia seeds are rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, high in protein and calcium.