While most of us are often scared about having mushrooms in our diet, you should know that this edible fungi and plant without chlorophyll actually has a wide range of health benefits. They not only vary in colour, texture, shape and properties, but also has an array of medicinal applications. Here we are with some of them.

Curbs cholesterol: Mushrooms offer you with lean proteins as they have no cholesterol or fat and are very low in carbohydrate content. They are a storehouse of fibre and certain enzymes that help in lowering cholesterol levels. The high lean protein content found in them can burn cholesterol when they are digested. This helps in preventing various cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke.

Treats anaemia: Mushrooms are great sources of iron and over 90% of the nutritive iron value can be absorbed by the body and this enhances the formation of red blood cells and keeps you healthy and at your full potential along with treating anaemia.

Abates cancer: For preventing breast and prostate cancers, mushrooms are bliss. This is due to the presence of beta-glucons and conjugated linoleic acid and both of these have anti-carcinogenic effects. Linoleic acid acts wonder in suppressing harmful effects of excess oestrogen which is one of the potent causes of breast cancer among women after menopause. The beta-glucons restricts the growth of cancerous cells in cases of prostate cancer.

Prevents diabetes: According to experts, mushrooms are considered as ideal low-energy diet for diabetics. They do not contain fats, cholesterol and have very low levels of carbohydrates, high protein content and are a storehouse vitamins and minerals. They are also rich in water and fibre content. They also contain natural insulin and enzymes that aid in breaking down of sugar or starch in food, thereby preventing diabetes to a remarkable extent.