A recent research has shown that four cups of coffee a day can help you live longer compared to your peers. Cheers to all coffee lovers! Now, this does not happen simply. Coffee has got a wide range of health benefits, say experts. Here we are with a list of health benefits of coffee that will leave you with a pleasant surprise.

It can cut muscle pain: Coffee acts as a bliss in cutting post-workout muscle pain, as much up to 48%. Hence, instead of popping painkillers, go for a steaming cup of coffee and get relief from pain.

It amps up your fibre intake: A cup of brewed coffee is a storehouse of up to 1.8 grams of fibre, thereby increasing your fibre intake with each sipping cup. This fibre does wonder in keeping your digestion smooth and hassle free and your gut health happy.

Protects you from liver cirrhosis: A recent study showed coffee’s immense contribution towards protecting your liver from cirrhosis. While now, you had the option of cutting down your alcohol consumption for lowering risks of liver cirrhosis, now another way gets added. Have more coffee and keep your liver healthy and happy. Both coffee and decaffeinated coffee reduced the liver enzyme levels of coffee drinkers, showed another study.

Reduces risk of Type 2 Diabetes: A study showed that those consuming 6 or more cups of coffee a day had 22% lesser risk of developing type 2 diabetes. According to experts, the risk of diabetes gets lowered by 9% with each cup of coffee consumed. Decaffeinated coffee decreases the risk by 6%.