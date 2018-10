Broccoli is a superfood with an insane amount of benefits. The mighty vegetable is rich in vitamin C, calcium and selenium and can help you to stay in top shape. Do you know that eating broccoli can detoxify your body after exposure to food or airborne carcinogens? This is due to sulforaphane, which is an important phytochemical in broccoli. According to a study, broccoli can protect cells from DNA damage. So, just incorporate it into your salads, veggies, sandwich, curry and soups right away! Here, we decode the amazing benefits of broccoli.

It can help you to improve your digestion: Broccoli can reduce inflammation in the colon and prevents colon cancer. In the stomach, it is broken down into certain compounds like indolocarbazole (or ICZ) which activates another compound known as aryl hydrocarbon receptor (or AHR), this maintains the gut barrier function and treats leaky gut. The magnificent veggie also has other compounds which can improve the overall gut health. It can be beneficial for your liver health: Broccoli can prevent liver cancer and be helpful in treating it as well. Broccoli sprouts raise the levels of detoxification enzymes and protect liver damage. Moreover, it can also prevent liver failure. According to studies, dietary broccoli can help you to keep the fatty liver disease at bay. When are you eating broccoli? But, remember don’t go overboard! Eat it in the right quantity. It can help you to battle the bulge: Broccoli is low in calories and can be a good addition to your weight loss diet. It is a good source of fibre which can keep you full for a long period and prevents overeating. Hence, you will be able to maintain your weight. It can help you to enhance your metabolism: It is abundant in fibre which is responsible for your healthy metabolism.