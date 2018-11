Beets usually do not get a very prominent place in the kingdom of veggies but only if we knew to judge them based on the plethora of health benefits they offer. According to researchers and experts, beets have a long lasting, health-boosting impact on both mind and body. Adding beats to your diet helps you to enhance longevity, aids in weight loss and prevent chronic condition like cancer. These veggies have a rich nutritional value and are excellent source of fibre, vitamin C, magnesium and folate. Here we are with a list of health benefits that beets offer.

Enhances weight loss: They help you detox and lose weight as they do not contain any fat and are a very good source of soluble and insoluble fibre. They help in fighting fat by maintaining proper bowel function and curbing cholesterol levels for weight loss. Also, beets are pretty rich in magnesium that helps in optimal nerve and muscle functioning that could be beneficial for losing weight.

Improves digestion: Studies have linked beetroots to improving and enhancing poor digestion by instigating the nerves in your intestines and increasing the body’s ability to digest food. One cup of beetroot contains 3.4 grams of fibre. Experts say that fibre makes you regular as it bypasses digestion and travels down to the colon where it nourishes friendly gut bacteria or adds bulk to the stool.

Enhances sexual health: Beets have also been tagged as the nature’s Viagra, all thanks to its rich nitrate content. Like Viagra, consumption of beets increase formation of nitric oxide that dilates blood vessels and pumps up circulation to the penis. This results in better erections for men during sexual intercourse and helps them last long in bed. So, go men, have beets and win your woman in bed as well.

Curbs blood pressure: Beets act wonder in effectively reducing blood pressure in men. Researchers showed that men and women who drank 17.6 ounces of beet juice had a lower systolic blood pressure six hours later. When the researchers limited their study to only men they found that there was a significant reduction of about 4.7 points among those who drank beetroot juice versus the placebo.