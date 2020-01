Like many, if you also believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you need to reconsider it. Because some people are doing much better when they skip breakfast. It doesn’t mean you should skip too, but you need to watch the food you eat in the morning. Eating an unhealthy breakfast can do more harm than good. Our today heath tips series will provide you the best and worst foods to eat in the morning.

Health tips of the day – An early morning diet that includes fibre, protein and healthy fat can give you the energy to stay active throughout the day and keep you full. On the contrary, eating an unhealthy breakfast can make you feel sluggish, make you gain weight and increase your risk of chronic disease. Here are 3 foods you should avoid eating in the morning.

Fortified breakfast cereals

Cereal packages may claim about containing whole grains, or many nutrients like vitamin A and iron, but these are all marketing strategies to woo buyers. The fact is that most breakfast cereals contain mostly refined (not whole) grains and sugar. These cereals are highly processed, contain artificially added nutrients and are often loaded with sugar. And high sugar intake is known to raise the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease

Pancakes and Waffles

These two items may be your favourite choices for weekend breakfasts, but not for your health. Both pancakes and waffles are very high in refined flour, which researchers say can contribute to insulin resistance and obesity. Pancake syrup also contain high-fructose corn syrup, which can lead to inflammation that drives insulin resistance, and cause prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

Flavoured non-fat yogurts

A fat-free, sugar-sweetened fruit yogurt should not make into your breakfast menu. Many flavoured non-fat yogurts contain high amount of sugar that is not good for your health. Moreover, fat is not as bad as you think. Researchers say fat can help keep you full because it takes longer to digest than carbs. Instead opt for a bowl of plain, whole-milk Greek yogurt topped with berries for a healthy breakfast.