It’s important to watch what you are eating but at the same time what you do after your meal may affect your health. Often, we feel sleepy after a full meal and many of you would plunge into bed after lunch. Some may to go for smoking break immediately after a meal. And there are people who like to have a cup of tea after a meal. They think that tea will help in digestion of the food. You need to avoid all these habits as they can do more harm than good. In our today’s health tips, we have listed a few things that you should stop doing right after a full meal. Breaking these habits may help improve your digestion as well as absorption of nutrients from the food.

Sleeping

Going to sleep immediately after a full meal is bad for your body. Besides causing indigestion, this habit may increase risk of obesity and heart disease. Another unpleasant side effect is heartburn. Wait at least two hours to go to sleep after eating.

Bathing

Bathing after eating can interrupt the digestion process. This habit increases your body temperature and diverts the blood flow to other parts of your body – away from the digestive tract. This cause difficulty in digesting the meal you just ate. So, give at least 30 minutes for your stomach to complete the digestion smoothly before you get in the tub.

Drinking tea

If a cup of hot tea is an integral part of your meal, you need to break this habit. As rea leaves are acidic, drinking tea after a meal can affect the digestion process. The acid from the tea can harden the protein content and make it harder to digest. The habit of drinking tea right a meal can also interfere with iron absorption. Health experts recommend avoiding tea one hour before and after meals.

Smoking

Smoking after a meal is as harmful as smoking 10 cigarettes. Whether this saying is true or false is not clear yet, but we do know that smoking is harmful to your body. One thing that is scientifically proved is that tobacco can block the absorption of vitamins and minerals from the meal we ate.

Quitting completely is the best option. But if you are finding it hard to let it go, avoid smoking for least 20 minutes after a meal.