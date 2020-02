Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For optimum health, it is essential that you don’t skip this meal. Today, health tips from us will help you start your day on the right note. It is a sad fact of today’s life that most people skip this important meal because of lack of time. Mornings are always so rushed, and you hardly have time to gulp down a cup of tea. And for most, eating a meal is a distant dream. But this is bad for your health. You will not only gain weight but also be at risk of many health complications if you follow this practice. That is why we have compiled a list of healthy breakfast foods for you as part of our health tips today.

Follow our tips of the day and enjoy a healthy start to your day. Today we will concentrate of a protein-rich breakfast that will not only tone your body but also give you the energy to be at your best the whole day.

Peanut Butter

Go for the organic variety that contains just peanuts and salt. It will boost your heart health as it is loaded with monounsaturated fats. Moreover, it is loaded with protein. Peanut butter will also help you lose weight because it contains a compound called genistein. This regulates fat genes. But restrict your intake to 1 table spoon a day.

Eggs

This is one of the best breakfast options of all times. Rich in protein and loaded with choline, this food will also keep you full and healthy. It is also super easy to cook and delicious.

Almond Butter

This is packed with protein, fibre, antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. It makes the perfect breakfast food. Have a almond butter sandwich or add some to your smoothie. The nutty flavor will give you a rush and you will also stay full for a longer time, which is good for your weight loss goals.

Black Beans

These are loaded with healthy soluble fibre. And, as we all know this protein-rich nutrient can melt your belly fat like no other food. It increases satiety and this will prevent you from overeating later during the day.