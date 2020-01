It is claimed that inhaling the aroma of essential oils from the plant could improve brain function. © Shutterstock.

Mint or mentha belongs to the Lamiaceae family, which consists of a dozen plant species, including peppermint and spearmint. Mint leaves are used in many Indian dishes. Because of their cooling sensation, mint oil is used in toothpaste, gum, candy and beauty products. For thousands of years, people have used mint as a calming herb to help soothe an upset stomach or indigestion. Using fresh mint in cooking can not only add flavour to your dishes but can also reduce your sodium and sugar intake. However, researchers say we can get more of mint’s health benefits from applying it to the skin, inhaling its aroma or taking it as a capsule. In out today’s health tips, we have listed out some of its possible health benefits.

Loaded with nutrients

Mint contain a fair amount of nutrients, such as fibre, vitamin A, iron, manganese and folate. Vitamin A is critical for eye health. It is also a good source of antioxidants that help protect your body from oxidative stress.

Cures gastrointestinal problems

Studies have supported the use of peppermint oil as a remedy for a range of gastrointestinal conditions, including indigestion, Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), stomach pain in children, and feelings of sickness after surgery.

Mint may help fight against harmful microbes, regulates muscle relaxation, and helps control inflammation.

Improves brain function

Inhaling the aroma of essential oils from the plant may help improve brain function, say health experts.

Fights against allergies

Mint plants contain a range of plant compounds that have anti-allergenic effects. Specially, they carry an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent called rosmarinic acid. This acid may help reduce symptoms of asthma.

Relieves common cold symptoms

Mint contains menthol that help to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel. Menthol ointments or vapor rubs can be a safe and effective treatment for common cold in children.

Eases breastfeeding pain

Sore and cracked nipples can make breastfeeding painful and difficult. Applying mint to the skin can help relieve pain associated with breastfeeding.