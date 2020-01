What you eat in the morning can set the tone for the rest of your day. Eating the right foods can keep you feeling full until lunchtime, minimize snacking and help in weight loss too. So, if you don’t want to feel sluggish in the afternoon, add some healthy carbs in your breakfast menu. You can combine healthy carbs with a good portion of protein and fat. This morning meal can help boost your energy levels and keep you active throughout the day. But before that you should know which carbs to include in your breakfast. In our today’s health tips, we bring to you the best carbs to eat for breakfast.

Oats

Oats in the breakfast can give you the complex carbohydrates you need for energy. It is also packed with protein and fiber that are good for your heart health. Besides, adding a handful of fruits and dry nuts can not only enhance the flavour, but up your nutrient intake too.

Shredded Wheat

Whole-grain wheat and bran cereal are healthier cereals that come packed with phosphorus, which can help metabolize and use carbs and fats the right way. Also, phosphorus helps build healthy bones and teeth by working with calcium and other nutrients. Make your cereal healthier by adding some raspberries to get the needed protein and fiber.

Sweet Potato

Eating sweet potatoes will help satisfy your sweet craving and keep you feeling full throughout the day. Sweet potatoes are a rich source of fibre and contain an array of vitamins and minerals including iron, calcium, selenium, and B vitamins and vitamin C. You can enjoy it with some eggs to get the protein need.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is rich in calcium and probiotics. The naturally-occurring sugar in the yogurt contains carbs. For weight loss, the best choice would be Greek yogurt as it doesn’t have more than 5–11 carbs per serving.

Bananas

The natural sugar and carbs found in bananas can help reduce bloating and puffiness in your belly. Bananas are also rich in potassium that can help fight water retention and combat cramping during exercise. Its high glucose content can provide you the energy to stay active throughout the day or till the lunchtime.