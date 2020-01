Winter is a busy season with so many events like wedding parties, family dinners, holiday parties, to attend every other day. This means you might be eating more unhealthier food than you usually do. While enjoying the cold winter weather, most of us often tend to overlook diet and healthy eating habits. Exercise also takes the back seat and we like to spend more time indoors on the couch with hot drinks and snacks. Shorter days and colder weather may make you less motivated to stay healthy and fit. But do not ignore your health totally. Here in our today’s health tips series, we will give you some diet tips that can help beat unhealthy cravings to stay fit and healthy during the winter season.

Eat a protein-packed breakfast

You may crave for more carbs and comfort foods during this cold weather. This is because eating delicious treats increases your serotonin levels and make you feel happier. But excessive sweets or carbs will sabotage your health. To balance it, eat a protein-packed breakfast which will also keep your energy levels up throughout the day. Carry some low-fat and healthy snacks on-the-go to beat the unhealthy cravings.

Include foods high in omega 3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are unsaturated fats that are good for the cardiovascular system. They are naturally found in many foods including fish, plant seeds and nuts. Omega 3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties and can help in reducing joint pain and stiffness. Studies have also shown that omega 3 fatty acids help lowers depression.

Green and orange vegetables

Eat more vegetables and fruits that are dark green and orange as they contain healthy nutrients, sugars and fats. Spinach, kale, Swiss chard, squash, carrots and oranges are widely available in winter season. Incorporate these items in your recipes to get the benefits and stay healthy.

Eat more fibre

Apples, oats and nuts contain soluble fibre which can help decrease inflammation and boost immune system function. This nutrient can also help reduce cholesterol levels in the body and aids in weight loss and protection against diabetes.