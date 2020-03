Obesity, as we all know, is the root cause of many health conditions. Hence, you need to maintain an ideal weight. One easy way to do so is to have a healthy start to your day. A filling and wholesome breakfast will kickstart your day and prevent you from overeating later during the day. It will also rev up your metabolism and boost energy besides helping you lose weight. Today, health tips from us will show you the way.

Many of us skip breakfast either due to lack of time or because we mistakenly think that cutting down on this meal will help us lose weight. This can’t be further from the truth. But that doesn’t mean that you eat whatever you like for this most important meal of the day. It has to be nutritious and you need to include a range of healthy foods in your breakfast. Our health tips today will help you do just that. Let us take a look at healthy carbs and grains that you can start your day with.

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Oats make a great breakfast food and it helps you lose weight. But steel-cut oats are even healthier. This comes loaded with fiber, protein and sugar. It has a low glycemic index. Steel-cut oats can keep you full till lunch time. Be sure to make this a part of your breakfast food.

Quinoa

This give you protein, fibre and healthy fats. It is not a traditional breakfast food. But who says you can’t have it at the start of the day? It is healthy and it will add variety to your meal. You can add it to your eggs or have it as a cereal.

Sprouted Grain Toast

It gives you protein, fibre and healthy fats and it helps you lose weight. It is a nutrient dense breaded that you can use to make your breakfast sandwich. This bread will provide you with an energy boost and give you’re your requirement of vitamins and minerals.

Walnuts

This is packed with omega-3s, anti-inflammatory polyphenols and packing protein. Just add a handful to your cereal or much on it as you rush through your morning. These are a convenient breakfast food that will help you lose weight. It will also fill you up and prevent you from overeating later during the day.