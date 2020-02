Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you need to get it right. @Shutterstock

It is very important to start your day on the right note. To do that you need to start by having a nutritious and wholesome breakfast. This is thee most important meal of the day and you need to get it right. Of course, it is not always easy to plan a well-balanced breakfast especially if you are rushing through your morning, getting ready for the day ahead. But if you plan ahead, say during the weekend, your weekday breakfasts will be much easier and healthier. Today health tips from us will help you do just this. We list a few fruits and vegetables that can kickstart your day. These are nature’s gift to us, and they are perfect for a healthy breakfast. Follow our health tips of the day for a healthy life.

Apples

These are loaded with fiber and can also help you lose weight. Having an apple for breakfast will also keep you full for longer. You can pair this with peanut butter or yogurt for an added punch.

Bell Peppers

These are rich in vitamin C and it aids muscle growth and recovery. You can add it to your eggs or have it raw. Either way, it is a delicious breakfast food.

Bananas

Loaded with potassium, bananas are also a good source of fiber. Just add it to your cereal or have one just like that. It will keep you going till lunchtime and you will get your required amount of vitamins and minerals too.

Spinach

This leafy green is low in calories and high in fiber. It is a good source of plant-based omega-3s and folate. Add this to your breakfast to bring down your risk of heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis.

Grapefruit

This is great for breakfast as it not only aids in weight loss but also gives you a blast of essential vitamins and minerals. But you need to consult a doctor first before adding it to your meal if you have thyroid imbalance. Some experts say that this fruit can interact with medications that are given for thyroid disorders.

Berries

These contain heart-friendly antioxidants, fiber and vitamins C and K. So, add a lot of berries to your breakfast cereal, shake or just have it on its own. It will also help you lose weight.

Tart Cherries

These are rich in antioxidants and can give you a fitting start to your day. It boosts heart health and also helps you lose weight.